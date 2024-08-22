New Xbox consoles with upgraded features coming soon – pre-orders open now

Quick Summary Microsoft's new all-digital Xbox Series X, along with a higher-capacity standard model, will be available from 15 October 2024. A 1TB Series S is also on the way, and they can all be pre-ordered now.

We've known for a while that Microsoft has been tinkering with its existing Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and now the trio of new models have been put up for pre-order.

The most attention-grabbing is a white all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X, bringing Xbox's most powerful console down a little in price to £429.99 / $449.99 / AU$699 – a £50 / $50 / AU$100 cut compared to the standard version.

Of course, that reduction comes with the loss of a disc drive, making digital games your only option, although the rise of Xbox Game Pass might make that an easier pill to swallow.

Also new is a 2TB version of the Series X, for those who want extra storage without shelling out for an SSD to plug into the back of the console.

It comes with a starry design on the normally-black shell, and will cost a bumper £549.99 / $599.99 / AU$999. That's a decent deal compared to buying extra storage separately.

Finally, there's a new 1TB version of the white Xbox Series S, to match the black equivalent that's been available for a little while. This doesn't change anything other than that colour, but means that people can choose what design they'd like. It'll cost £299.99 / $349.99 / $549.

All three variants will be released on 15 October, in a couple of months' time, in a whole heap of territories around the world. You can currently pre-order whichever you like directly from Xbox if you've been waiting for something similar to any of them.

Pre-Order Your New Xbox Series X|S - YouTube Watch On

It's more than a little interesting to see Xbox continuing to push out new console models at this point in the consoles' life cycle.

We know almost to the point of certainty that Sony has a PlayStation 5 Pro on the way, and Nintendo is cooking up the successor to the Switch for early 2025, so things are about to get even more competitive in the market.

Whether these console versions help Xbox make some headway is anyone's guess, but we'll see how things unfold in October when they arrive.