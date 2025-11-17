My favourite retro games handheld of 2025 is now around the £60 mark – a bargain price for a premium device

I've been writing about games for almost 40 years and my recent obsession for retro gaming has resulted in an ever-growing collection of handhelds. I've bought devices at numerous price points, running on Linux or Android, and with different levels of processing power, but there's one I return to perhaps more than most – the TrimUI Brick Hammer.

An all-metal version of the TrimUI Brick, the Hammer is a gorgeous little device. Its 3.2-inch 4:3 display has a resolution of 1024 x 768 – allowing for incredible visuals. And the Allwinner A133P CPU allows for smooth emulation of up to PlayStation 1 games.

So, seeing it drop in price on AliExpress for Black Friday makes it very easy to recommend. Originally launched for $94.99 (around £72) and now priced at $119.99 on TrimUI's own webstore, you can get the space grey aluminium version with 9,000 games preinstalled for just £60.44 – which includes a £9 saving thanks to AliExpress' Black Friday discounts.

You just need to use the code GB1459 at checkout. This only lasts until 19 November 2025 though, so you'll have to be quick.

Save 48% TrimUI Brick Hammer: was £117.19 now £60.44 at AliExpress Save a massive amount on arguably the best small form factor retro gaming handheld around. This version comes with 9,000 classic games preinstalled – although you can also get it with even more games on an include microSD card for a bit extra (or none if you plan to add your own ROMs).

Why choose the TrimUI Brick Hammer?

I have been building a mighty collection of gaming handhelds, and having owned a TrimUI Brick in the past, it was a no-brainer to upgrade to the Hammer for me. While the innards are the same, its CNC milled aluminium casing makes it one of the most premium-feeling devices on the market today – especially for the price.

It feels great in the hand, while the compatibility with the Knulli front-end has enabled me to set it up as my go-to device for everything up to original PlayStation. That includes Game Boy Advance, which runs beautifully on the TrimUI.

You will need to put in some work to get it running at its best, although the original experience that comes pre-installed may well be enough for anyone. All of the games should work instantly, and there are thousands of them depending on the option you choose.

That includes Game Boy, SNES, Mega Drive (Genesis), arcade, and many many more.

There are better, Android-powered handhelds out there, but not at this price point (in my opinion). So I am more than happy to recommend the TrimUI Brick Hammer.

It is worth noting though that much of AliExpress' stock ships from China, unless otherwise stipulated, so you might have a bit of a wait before it arrives. And while it states free shipping on the deal above, if you are having the device sent to a country other than the UK (such as the US), you may be hit by additional customs fees and tariffs.