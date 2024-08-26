Apple AirPods Pro 2 getting a free upgrade with audio enhancements and new features

Quick Summary A new firmware version has been released for AirPods Pro 2 bringing some of the upcoming new features. You'll need to be running the iOS 18 beta to get the firmware and your AirPods will need to be connected to the iPhone running the software and on Wi-Fi.

Back in June, Apple held its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) where it announced a number of new software features coming to its devices. The focus was iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and Vision Pro, with some great features coming to those devices from customisation of the home screen on iPhone, to extra functionality for the Double Tap feature on Apple Watch.

Within iOS 18 – the next software release coming to iPhone - another Apple device gets some new tricks though. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will not only bring Personalised Spatial Audio for gaming and better Voice Isolation when in noisy environments, but hands-free Siri Interactions.

It's the latter feature that's probably the most exciting, allowing you to simply shake your head to say no, or nod it to say yes. When a call comes in for example, if you have Announce Calls on (you can do this in Settings and then Siri & Search), Siri will tell you who is calling and you'll be able to nod yes to answer or no to decline the call without having to lift a finger or look at your iPhone.

Those new features are starting to be implemented too if you're running the iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 betas, as 9to5Mac spotted. A new firmware version has been released – version 7.0.290 (7A5290a), following on from a version released last week – 7A5266c, which usher in the new features mentioned above.

As we said, you'll need to be on the iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 betas for the firmware version to update on your AirPods and it isn't possible to do it manually. You'll also need a pair of AirPods Pro 2 as they are the only model to support the new features.

If you have those AirPods and you're running the betas however, when your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi, the new firmware should automatically download and you can start shaking your head when those calls come in that you don't want to answer.

If you're not running the betas, the final software builds should arrive sometime in September, typically the Monday after Apple's September event announcing the new iPhone 16 models and next-gen Apple Watch devices.