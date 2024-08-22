iPhone 16 and 16 Pro prices, specs and images leak in full – see the differences between the models

Quick Summary A leak has appeared on X (formerly Twitter) showing the expected spec differences between the upcoming iPhone 16 models. The leak comes from Apple Hub and shows a number of differences between the models.

With Google and Samsung both having got their product launches out of the way this summer, all eyes are turning to Apple and its September event. It's usually a busy one with not only new iPhones launching, but new Apple Watch models and sometimes new AirPods too.

As ever, there having been a number of leaks surrounding the iPhone 16 models and while nothing will be official until the event day itself – which will likely take place in the Steve Jobs theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino and streamlined online – it's always fun to see what the rumours claim will happen.

With that in mind, the latest leak comes from Apple Hub on X (formerly Twitter) and it breaks down the expected specifications for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, whilst also showing off the rear of the four devices.

Based on the post, all the iPhone 16 models will offer Apple Intelligence, which isn't a surprise, but that's where the similarities between the standard and the Pro model appear to stop.

Even the display sizes look like they will be different this year with the iPhone 16 said to feature a 6.1-inch display compared to the iPhone 16 Pro's 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus is said to have a 6.7-inch display compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 6.9-inch screen.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are both reported to have a 120Hz refresh rate (which the current iPhone 15 Pro models have so again, not a surprise), a Titanium design, support for Wi-Fi 7 and 5x optical zoom. They are also said to both have a 48-megapixel ultra wide camera and run on an A18 Pro chip.

The standard iPhone 16 models meanwhile, are said to retain the 60Hz display, aluminium design, 12-megapixel ultra wide camera and 2x optical zoom that you'll find on the current iPhone 15 models, but run on an A18 chip.

Pricing also appears to be different between the four models, as you would expect. The iPhone 16 is said to come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models and start at $799, with the iPhone 16 Plus offered in the same storage options but $100 more with a starting price of $899. The iPhone 16 Pro is claimed to be coming in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options with a starting price of $1,099, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to start at $1,199.

It's worth noting that none of the specs listed in the post are official so there may still be some surprises when the iPhone 16 models launch, but for now, it's a good breakdown of what those rumours are saying.