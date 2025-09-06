This top DJI drone is less than £150 – but for a limited time only
Amazon’s slashed the price of the DJI Neo, but you’ll have to be quick if you want it
It’s not often you find a budget-friendly drone that’s actually worth buying – let alone from the drone giants DJI – but that’s exactly what I’ve just stumbled upon. Amazon has dropped the price of the DJI Neo to just £143.63.
The Neo has always been one of DJI’s more affordable models, but seeing it dip under £150 feels like a steal – especially given its excellent 4K camera and smart features. The only catch is that Amazon’s listed it as a ‘limited time deal’, so if you want it, you’ll have to act fast.
The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful.
Alongside sharp 4K video and 12MP stills, the Neo comes loaded with smart flying modes. QuickShots let you create dynamic, cinematic footage with almost no effort, while AI subject tracking keeps your shots locked in hands-free.
It also weighs just 135 grams and is no larger than a splayed hand, making it easy to slip into your bag, so you can conveniently capture content wherever you go. Flight time is limited – 17 to 18 minutes – as is its speed, but with all these other great features, and costing so little, there’s got to be some give and take.
