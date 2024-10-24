Don’t wait till Black Friday – this DJI drone bundle has a sky-high saving!

Black Friday is a matter of weeks away, but there’s always that conundrum of whether the deals are actually ‘worth it’. I’ve covered the Black Friday sales for the past few years now and, while the day does present a handful of great deals, I often find if a retailer is offering a great saving early, it’s best to take advantage of it.
That’s why I had to share this DJI Avata 2 bundle as it’s now dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon, so why wait? As well as the Avata 2, this bundle also comes kitted with an RC Motion 3 control, the DJI Goggles 3, three intelligent batteries, a sling bag to keep all your kit in.
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was £1049, now £972.97
The DJI Avata 2 offers exceptional 12MP still images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 23-minute flight time, while the Goggles 2 are incredibly comfortable and have Real View for an exceptional viewing experience. It's currently at its lowest price, so don't let it fly away!
Although the Avata 2 looks almost identical to its equally excellent predecessor, the Avata, there are some key differences between the two models. The Avata 2 is slightly bigger but lighter, slightly quieter and has an enhanced battery life (from 18 to 23 minutes). The obstacle sensing system has also been given a major overhaul with both downward and backward visual positioning. It's also equipped with an upgraded 1/1.3-inch image sensor that produces 12 MP stills and video resolution up to 4K (16∶9) in frame-rate increments of 30, 50, and 60fps, so you can capture eye-popping footage.
If the Avata 2 isn’t quite what you’re looking for then be sure to check out these other early Black Friday drone deals that we’ve spotted. Alternatively, if you need a little help deciding what drone is best for you (because they aren't a cheap purchase), then check out our best drone guide.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
