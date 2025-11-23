Get £1150 off this gaming desktop right now – it's the most expensive tech in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop just got a 20% discount, but it's still pretty pricey

Alienware Area-51 desktop
(Image credit: Amazon)
Mat Gallagher's avatar
By
published
in Deals

When it comes to PC gaming, nothing can beat a powerful desktop. Yes, the best gaming laptops are great for portability, but if you want power, you need a desktop for the extra space, cooling and sheer power.

Dell's Alienware is one of the big names in gaming PCs for good reason. It has had a solid range of laptops and desktops for years that are both modular in build and look great, too.

Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop
Save 20%
Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop: was £5,649 now £4,499 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Seriously premium gaming PC power from Alienware with a punchy discount.

View Deal

More great gaming deals

Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop
Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop: was £1,149 now £949 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB memory and Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU.

View Deal
Acer Predator Nelios Neo 16
Save 16%
Acer Predator Nelios Neo 16: was £1,899 now £1,599 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Core Ultra 9 processor, 16GB RAM and RTX 5070i GPU.

View Deal
HP Omen 16-inch
Save 25%
HP Omen 16-inch: was £1,599.99 now £1,199.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB RAM and RTX 5070 GPU.

View Deal
Asus TUF A15
Save 16%
Asus TUF A15: was £699.99 now £589.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU.

View Deal
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.