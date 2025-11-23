Get £1150 off this gaming desktop right now – it's the most expensive tech in the Amazon Black Friday sale
Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop just got a 20% discount, but it's still pretty pricey
When it comes to PC gaming, nothing can beat a powerful desktop. Yes, the best gaming laptops are great for portability, but if you want power, you need a desktop for the extra space, cooling and sheer power.
Dell's Alienware is one of the big names in gaming PCs for good reason. It has had a solid range of laptops and desktops for years that are both modular in build and look great, too.
The Area-51 range is its peak of perfection, and some of the machines in it are next-level powerful. Take, for instance, the Alienware Area 51 Gaming Desktop. This normally starts at around £2500 for the base model and goes up rapidly, depending on your choice of processor, storage and graphics card.
Currently on Amazon, there's a version of the Area 51 Gaming Desktop with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 64GB memory and an Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card, which would normally cost you £5649. Right now though, thank to the Amazon Black Friday sale, that's been discounted by 20%, taking the price down to £4499.
That's still significant, even for a gaming PC. In fact, it's among the five most expensive items currently in the Amazon Black Friday sale. But it is one hell of a deal, if you're looking to buy the best.
Seriously premium gaming PC power from Alienware with a punchy discount.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
