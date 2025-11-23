Get £1150 off this gaming desktop right now – it's the most expensive tech in the Amazon Black Friday sale

When it comes to PC gaming, nothing can beat a powerful desktop. Yes, the best gaming laptops are great for portability, but if you want power, you need a desktop for the extra space, cooling and sheer power.

Dell's Alienware is one of the big names in gaming PCs for good reason. It has had a solid range of laptops and desktops for years that are both modular in build and look great, too.

The Area-51 range is its peak of perfection, and some of the machines in it are next-level powerful. Take, for instance, the Alienware Area 51 Gaming Desktop. This normally starts at around £2500 for the base model and goes up rapidly, depending on your choice of processor, storage and graphics card.

Currently on Amazon, there's a version of the Area 51 Gaming Desktop with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 64GB memory and an Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card, which would normally cost you £5649. Right now though, thank to the Amazon Black Friday sale, that's been discounted by 20%, taking the price down to £4499.

That's still significant, even for a gaming PC. In fact, it's among the five most expensive items currently in the Amazon Black Friday sale. But it is one hell of a deal, if you're looking to buy the best.

