Nikon's new camera offers flagship hardware for less

Quick Summary Nikon has launched a new camera. The Z50ii is an APS-C body with some top tier hardware.

With how strong phone cameras have become in recent years, you'd be forgiven for thinking interchangeable lens cameras had gone the way of the dinosaurs. Fortunately for those of us who love photography and videography, you'd also be wrong.

In fact, according to data from Statista, the market has been steadily growing over the last few years, and is projected to continue that trajectory. It's not too hard to see why, either.

While phone cameras are always improving, they still struggle to match the resolution and depth of field associated with a proper setup. Now, those looking to buy a new mirrorless camera have another option, as Nikon has announced its new Z50ii.

(Image credit: Nikon)

That features an APS-C sensor – Nikon calls that a DX-format sensor – with an effective resolution of 20.9MP. That's powered by the EXPEED 7 image processor which is taken straight from the Nikon Z9, and features the brand's deep-learning technology.

That includes autofocus and subject tracking for nine different subject types – people, dogs, cats, birds, planes, cars, bikes, bicycles and trains, if you were wondering. It even tops out at 30fps when you factor in the pre-release capture.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Videographers are catered for here, too. 4k footage is oversampled from 5.6k – though it does top out at 30fps – while a 4k/60fps option is available in crop mode. There's a Product Review video mode on here, too, which shifts focus seamlessly to an item being showcased in the foreground. Plus, Electronic Vibration reduction should help to ensure your footage remains shake-free.

Of course, the key thing here is the price. At £849 (approx. $1,095 / AU$1,650) for the body only, this is certainly on the more affordable side for these devices. The biggest competition will come from cameras like the Sony A6400, which offer similar features.

For me, though, the best option on offer is the camera bundled with both the 16-50 and the 50-250 lenses. That gives new photographers a wide range of different focal lengths to play with, and can be snagged for just £1,199 (approx. $1,500 / AU$2,300) and seems like a very intriguing deal.