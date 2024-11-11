Roberts revives its 1970's collection with new premium radio, the Rambler Classic

QUICK SUMMARY Roberts has reignited its original Rambler lineup with the launch of its new Rambler Classic radio. It features DAB, DAB+ and FM radio, as well as doubling up as an alarm clock and sleep timer. The Roberts Rambler Classic has an RRP of £179.99, and is available in navy blue or duck egg.

There’s something truly special about bringing an old classic back to life – especially when it comes with a modern twist. We've seen a lot of this recently, ranging from Nothing's 90's inspired smartwatch to Ruark Audio's reinvented CD player, and this latest release from Roberts is no exception.

Earlier today, Roberts announced the launch of its Rambler Classic, a premium radio that combines iconic retro design with up-to-date tech. Originally introduced in the early '70s, the Rambler line remains one of Roberts’ most cherished, and this new release celebrates its legacy while adding a contemporary touch.

The Roberts Rambler Classic can be purchased from Roberts online store for £179.99, and is available in navy blue or duck egg.

(Image credit: Roberts Radio)

The Rambler Classic features DAB, DAB+ and FM radio, enhanced by a full-range speaker and ported bass design. It also boasts built-in Bluetooth connectivity, making it a versatile audio device that can be tailored with its adjustable EQ settings. There's also a handy USB charging port for device charging.

The radio also doubles up as an alarm clock, allowing users to set dual alarms and a sleep timer. The Rambler Classic quickly succeeds the Roberts Revival Rest, a premium retro-style alarm clock, showing Roberts' dedication to enhancing the wake-up experience.

"The Rambler Classic is built for the home, a statement piece in any room, delivering a room-filling audio experience in that sleek retro 1970’s design that always captivates, always complements, and always brings the perfect balance of sound and style.” Owen Watters, CEO of Roberts.

(Image credit: Roberts Radio)