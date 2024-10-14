Roberts' new premium retro-style alarm clock is the perfect wake-up companion

QUICK SUMMARY Roberts has unveiled the Revival Rest, a premium retro-style alarm clock radio that redefines the wake-up experience. It combines superior sound quality with a luxurious design, and it's set to be a popular choice ahead of the gift-giving season. The Revival Rest has an RRP of £129.99 and is available in Duck Egg Blue or Black.

Known for producing an array of stylish radios and bluetooth speakers, Roberts has unveiled its latest addition to its audio portfolio. The Revival Rest is a premium retro-style alarm clock radio that combines timeless design with modern functionality, making it the perfect bedside table accessory.

Not only does it boast a number of useful features, but its stunning design adds a touch of luxury. It's also a particularly convenient size, especially for those with limited space.

The Roberts Revival Rest has an RRP of £129.99 and can be purchased from the Roberts website. It's available in Duck Egg Blue or Black, with potential new colours coming in the future.

(Image credit: Roberts)

Alongside its superior sound quality, the Revival Rest features dual alarm functionality that allows its user to create a customised wake-up routine. This means you can wake up to your favourite radio station or a traditional buzzer, or get a few extra minutes of sleep with the easy snooze function.

There's also a handy USB charging port for device charging, and a large LCD display with an auto dimmer for easy control. Plus, its convenient sleep timer automatically turns the radio off after a scheduled amount of time.

(Image credit: Roberts)