Loewe wants to give your home cinema experience a BOOST

Quick Summary The Loewe We.BOOST home cinema sound system is a 720W, 4.1.2 setup with wireless speakers and support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital and PCM audio. It'll be available in June 2025.

Luxury German electronics brand Loewe has returned with a new addition to its We audio range, offering a more affordable home cinema system than its premium "home.cinema" setup. The We.BOOST system is a 4.1.2 wireless surround system comprising four active speakers and a subwoofer.

The speakers may be small, but there's plenty of power here – 720W in total. The upward-firing speakers promise a lifelike audio experience in movies, gaming and streaming. But one of the biggest benefits here is what the system doesn't have: speaker cables.

If you've ever had to run cabling for a surround sound system you'll know how much of a pain that can be. With this system the speakers can go anywhere without you having to move the furniture around or run cables under the carpet.

Loewe We.BOOST: key features and pricing

I do like the cut of Loewe's jib. Its website product categories – TV & Projector, Audio, Coffee and Wine – sound like a menu for home happiness. And having heard their We.HEAR Bluetooth speaker I know they make some impressive-sounding audio kit.

The We.BOOST supports Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound, Dolby Digital and PCM audio, and the audio is transmitted wirelessly via an included HDMI eARC dongle. There's no centre speaker but there is an output if you want to add one, and the setup also supports line-in and Bluetooth sources.

The remote control is Bluetooth Low Energy, with an integrated OLED display that makes it easy to adjust bass, treble and sound modes.

The We.BOOST is £999, less than a quarter of the RRP of the firm's home.cinema system, and will be available from June 2025 from selected Loewe shops and retailers. Pricing and availability for other countries hasn't been announced just yet.