iFi's tiny wireless DAC is built to make your Bluetooth better

Quick Summary The iFi GO Blu Air is an exceptionally small Bluetooth 5.2 DAC with a triple-stage audio circuit and both 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced outputs. It's available now, priced at £129 / $129 / €149 / AU$229.

iFi Audio has unveiled a lighter, even more portable version of its GO Blu portable DAC.

The GO Blu Air is the latest addition to iFi's ever-growing range of diminutive DACs and is exceptionally small at just 5cm. It weighs a negligible 30g, but there's a lot of tech inside that compact case.

The iFi GO Blu Air is built around a Hi-Res Cirrus Logic MasterHiFi DAC with twin-mono amplification, and iFI has added its XBass and XSpace analogue sound enhancements.

There's Bluetooth 5.2 with support for both Hi-Res Audio and low-latency codecs, and the GO Blu Air has both 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm outputs with up to 256mW output. The 3.5mm output has iFi's S-balanced system for reducing crosstalk in IEMs.

iFi GO Blu Air: key features and pricing

The iFi GO Blu Air uses the same triple-stage Bluetooth as iFi's other products, which keeps the wireless reception separate from the rest of the circuitry.

The Qualcomm QCC5144 chipset supports Bluetooth 5.2 and the audio data is then passed on to the DAC before reaching the amplifier.

The manufacturer says that the circuitry is "populated with discrete, high-grade components to maximise sonic purity". This includes TDK C0G and muRata multilayer capacitors, and custom OV Series operational amplifiers with ultra-low distortion (0.0001%).

The chassis has a detachable magnetic clip for easy attachment to clothes, belts or bags, and there's a built-in MEMS microphone that enables voice calls and voice instructions to your phone's digital assistant.

There's a tactile volume control with track navigation so you can skip songs or adjust the levels without having to reach for your phone. While the XBass and XSpace features have dedicated hardware buttons too. Battery life is a promised 10 hours.

The iFi GO Blu Air is available now with a recommended price of £129 / $129 / €149 / AU$229.