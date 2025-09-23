Campfire Audio made a MagSafe backpack for your iPhone DAC

Quick Summary Campfire Audio has launched the Wallet DAC, a MagSafe backpack for your portable DAC. It's also announced the Time Link, a "future-proof" headphone cable. The Campfire Audio Wallet DAC is just £59 / $59, while the cable will be available for £299 / $299.

It's that time of year again – the temperature's dropping, the nights are drawing in and the mince pies are already in the shops. Christmas is closer than you think, and Campfire Audio has clearly been thinking about that. The firm has announced two fun products that would make great gifts for your favourite audio obsessive, or for yourself.

The products are the DAC Wallet, a magnetically attached leather backpack for your phone DAC, and the Time Link, which promises to be the only headphone cable anyone could ever need.

Swappable connectors make the Time Link pretty future-proof (Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Campfire Audio DAC Wallet and Time Link: key features and pricing

I like the DAC Wallet best because it's a nice idea that's also very practical and relatively affordable.

It’s a MagSafe pouch for your portable DAC, made from good-looking brown leather that I reckon would be particularly nice on the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro.

It includes a short USB-C cable so your DAC needn't hang from an overly long cable, and I think it's a really nice and neat solution for keeping your audio accessory close and convenient.

The Wallet DAC was designed for Campfire's own Relay DAC but it'll happily hold rival products too, and if your phone doesn't have MagSafe (or an equivalent) there's an optional magnetic ring you can add to make your phone and the DAC Wallet play nice together.

The Time Link is a cable that comes complete with six conductors (three copper ones and three silver-plated copper) and three swappable terminators, giving you the choice of a 3.5mm single-ended connection, a 4.4mm balanced connection, or USB-C. That latter option includes a Cirrus Logic DAC.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both products are available now from Amazon and specialist audio retailers.

The Campfire Audio Wallet DAC is £59 / $59 (about €67 / AU$120) and the Time Link cable is £299 / $299 (about €342 / AU$612).