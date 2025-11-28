Audiophiles, brace yourselves: Astell&Kern's incredible Acro CA1000T desktop system somehow has 70% off its £2300 asking price
Audiophile, brace yourselves! Behold, one of the best Black Friday deals is here – and it's on a piece of high-end audio that many would love to own.
Astell&Kern's desktop audio system, the CA1000T, is usually priced at £2300 – it still is on the maker's own website! – but Amazon has done the unthinkable and slashed 70% from the asking price.
I love finding decent deals like this. A niche, specialised product such as the CA1000T is a rare and unexpected addition to the Black Friday sales – especially at such a price.
This desktop headphone amp and player is a neat little box of tricks designed with the highest level of audio quality in mind – catering for all manner of headphones output and audio inputs. It's an audiophile dream product – with a massive price cut.
You're probably on this page because you already know about the CA1000T. But, if you don't then, well, what exactly is it?
This is Astell&Kern's headphones amplifier and digital-audio-player combined. It can drive some of the best wired headphones, no need for additional amplification thanks to an in-built triple amp system andn four-step gain.
Whether you're using the 3.5mm or 6.35mm unbalanced outputs, or the 2.5mm or 4.4mm balanced outputs, every headphone type is catered for here.
Around the back there's a variety of inputs: optical, 4.4mm in, USB-C audio in, coaxial in, and a microSD card slot. Output, if you want to connect beyond headphones, covers XLR and RCA stereo, plus there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth if you prefer.
The CA1000T was the first product ever to use the ESS ES9039MPRO Dual-DAC solution, which can support high-res playback up to DSD512 and 32bit/768kHz. That's unparalleled in any product I've ever seen.
So if you're looking for an audiophile treat this Black Friday then, well, hands down it seems Astell&Kern's desktop system has won the crown.
