Your Samsung phone will get its biggest free upgrade yet in the coming weeks

Quick Summary
Samsung is set to launch its new phone range today.
But users of older handsets could also see a boost.
If you're a fan of Android phones, you'll be well aware of the big Samsung news anticipated for today. The Korean brand looks set to unveil its new Samsung Galaxy S25 range at an event later today.
Still, don't think it's just those snagging the new handset who'll have all the fun. While the new physical devices will be snagging the headlines, there's also a new software to come with it.
One UI 7 is unlikely to be much of a surprise at this point. The beta version of the software has been in various testing stages for months now, meaning we're already aware of most of the key changes.
Still, that doesn't make the announcement of a stable release any less exciting. After all, most people aren't going to want to to test out beta software which could still have bugs and issues with the software.
The good news is that One UI 7 will be making its way to all compatible devices within just a few months. According to a press release on Samsung's Korean site – machine translated into English for the purposes of reference here – the One UI 7 update will be available on compatible devices by the end of the first quarter.
That gives a pretty hard deadline of the end of March. It's not the speediest sounding release window ever, though there's a chance that Samsung is simply building in some leeway in case of issues in the seeding process.
So, just which devices are compatible with the update? We won't know for certain until the list is officially announced – likely after the event this evening – but we can certainly formulate ideas based on historic actions from the brand.
That would suggest that everything back to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series would be supported. For foldable phone lovers, we'd anticipate that going back as far as the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.
