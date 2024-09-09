Your older Samsung phone just got a great set of new AI features

Quick Summary Users of older Samsung handsets are getting a nifty free upgrade. There's a whole range of AI-powered features which are coming to those devices.

It's fair to say that AI is the ultimate buzzword in the technology industry right now. The use of artificial intelligence can be found everywhere these days, though it's especially prevalent among the best phones.

Recently, we've seen model families like the Samsung Galaxy S24 introduce a whole range of AI-powered features into their handsets. And now, even older devices can get their hands on that good stuff.

That's because the One UI 6.1.1 update is hitting a range of older devices as we speak. That includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 FE, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range.

That's a significant free upgrade for the handsets. Users will be able to access a range of features, bringing them closer to the more up-to-date Samsung phones.

Chat assist will be available, which brings composition suggestions and prompts to emails, social media posts and more. Suggested replies is not entirely dissimilar, offering a range of quick replies when connected to a Samsung-branded smartwatch.

Users will also be able to use Note assist, which enables them to record, transcribe and summarise audio. Circle to search also makes its way to the handsets, as well as Instant slow-mo, which allows users to slow a video while maintaining a smooth image quality. Other features coming to the handsets include portrait studio, sketch to image and PDF overlay transition.

That's a fantastic suite of upgrades for users. It should bring those older devices into the modern age, with features that offer a genuine boost to usability.

The update is currently hitting devices in South Korea. It should also begin reaching devices in North America and Europe from today. As ever, though, don't panic if it doesn't arrive on your personal handset right away.

These kinds of updates often take place over days and even weeks, so there's every chance it will come to you in time.