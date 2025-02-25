Your OG Nothing Phone just got a surprising free update

Nothing might have been busy teasing its forthcoming Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro handsets of late, with this week alone offering an entire design reveal, but it's not given up on its legacy devices yet.

Perhaps surprisingly, the original Nothing Phone (1) has been treated to a free software update.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the brand has rolled out Nothing OS V3.0-250218-1552 for its original launch device, which brings with it the latest security patch alongside new features, wallpapers and software optimisation.

One of the new features is Google's Circle to Search, which gained plenty of traction when it debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 range early in 2024. The Circle to Search feature is already available on the Nothing Phone (2), Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus, also via a software update, but it's great to see it come to the OG Nothing Phone too.

Elsewhere, the update brings a set of new wallpapers and a power-off password verification feature that sees the Phone (1) ask for your passcode before turning off to prevent unauthorised shut downs if it gets lost or stolen. Other improvements include faster responses in the Settings menu, as well as improved Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the pull-down speed for quick settings in landscape mode.

How to update your Nothing Phone (1)

In order to make sure your Nothing Phone (1) has access to all the latest features, make sure it is running the Nothing OS V3.0-250218-1552 software version.

The update has a total size of 202MB and it is available to install now.

To update your Nothing Phone (1), go to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and Install.

