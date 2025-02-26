You can soon turn your Moto Razr into a flip phone Blackberry
I've never been more in love with a phone
Quick Summary
The popular Clicks keyboard case is coming to Android.
Certain models from Samsung, Google and Motorola will be involved.
We tech fans can be fickle beings sometimes. While we all seek out the best and newest technology, there's also a lot of retro-leaning design which seems to really tickle our collective fancy.
Take a look at the Clicks keyboard, for example, to see what I mean. I loved Blackberry – in fact, I was still using the Blackberry KeyOne as late as 2020 – but the physical keyboard is almost entirely eradicated from the phone market these days.
Then up pops a brand offering to put that functionality back in a phone case, and people went crazy for it. Up until now, it was only iPhone users who could enjoy the functionality, but that's all set to change. Android phones are also going to enjoy the tech this year, with the Google Pixel 9, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Motorola Razr slated to take on the form.
Of the three, it's the latter which has really caught my attention. See, one of the biggest gripes I've had with the Clicks keyboard case so far is how much size it adds to you handset. We reviewed it on an iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, and that combination was long enough to heed a warning if you needed to take a call in strong winds.
Flip phones already have the dimensions to change that. Their naturally diminutive nature ensures a case-on experience which doesn't detract from the overall sleekness of the design. In fact, I'd go even further than that – I think this could be the format in which the Clicks case thrives.
Sure the camera placement does end up looking a little peculiar, and when folded you will have a bit of a lip between the top layer and the keyboard, but I think you'd get over that quite quickly.
Interestingly, the Razr and the Samsung cases are cheaper, and can be reserved for just £40 / $49 / AU$79. The Pixel 9 case is twice that, costing £80 / $99 / AU$160, though both are cheaper than the original iPhone ones.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
"It’s the perfect combination of carbon to foam" – Nike debuts Vaporfly 4 and Streakfly 2
The shoes feature updated carbon plates, new upper and more
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Your older Samsung phone could finally get Android 15 on these dates
You could get a significant upgrade in the coming months
By Sam Cross Published
-
Motorola's next Razr foldable could come with a neat new tech idea
Or perhaps we should say a future Razr...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Clicks keyboard for iPhone 15 Pro Max review: clever but not a keeper
Adding a physical keyboard to a touchscreen phone feels like a win, but it just didn’t click for me
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Motorola wants its clamshell crown back, as new Razr flip phone for 2024 leaked
The Moto Razr 2024 edition revealed in leaked render
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: what's the difference?
Motorola's latest enters the fold, but how does it compare to Samsung's offering?
By Andy Sansom Published
-
New Motorola Razr 3 leak points to killer Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 5G beating feature
This latest Motorola Razr 3 leak shows off a crease-free display and a Galaxy Flip-style design
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Motorola Razr 3 leak points to fierce Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding phone rival
A leak confirms a few more details about the Motorola Razr 3 folding phone – and we're getting excited
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
Forget Samsung Galaxy Fold - Samsung could be launching ANOTHER foldable to rival Motorola Razr
Samsung's second foldable looks set to also use the Razr's clamshell design
By Matt Evans Published
-
Motorola Razr 2019 hands-on: latest leak shows live image ahead of November 13 launch
See the much-hyped phone in the real world before it's officially unveiled
By Matt Evans Published