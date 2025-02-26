You can soon turn your Moto Razr into a flip phone Blackberry

Quick Summary The popular Clicks keyboard case is coming to Android. Certain models from Samsung, Google and Motorola will be involved.

We tech fans can be fickle beings sometimes. While we all seek out the best and newest technology, there's also a lot of retro-leaning design which seems to really tickle our collective fancy.

Take a look at the Clicks keyboard, for example, to see what I mean. I loved Blackberry – in fact, I was still using the Blackberry KeyOne as late as 2020 – but the physical keyboard is almost entirely eradicated from the phone market these days.

Then up pops a brand offering to put that functionality back in a phone case, and people went crazy for it. Up until now, it was only iPhone users who could enjoy the functionality, but that's all set to change. Android phones are also going to enjoy the tech this year, with the Google Pixel 9, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Motorola Razr slated to take on the form.

Of the three, it's the latter which has really caught my attention. See, one of the biggest gripes I've had with the Clicks keyboard case so far is how much size it adds to you handset. We reviewed it on an iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, and that combination was long enough to heed a warning if you needed to take a call in strong winds.

Flip phones already have the dimensions to change that. Their naturally diminutive nature ensures a case-on experience which doesn't detract from the overall sleekness of the design. In fact, I'd go even further than that – I think this could be the format in which the Clicks case thrives.

Sure the camera placement does end up looking a little peculiar, and when folded you will have a bit of a lip between the top layer and the keyboard, but I think you'd get over that quite quickly.

Interestingly, the Razr and the Samsung cases are cheaper, and can be reserved for just £40 / $49 / AU$79. The Pixel 9 case is twice that, costing £80 / $99 / AU$160, though both are cheaper than the original iPhone ones.