There's a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 beater coming that's just half the price

Quick Summary Marketing material targeted at Ghana has revealed the upcoming Tecno V Phantom Fold 2 and V Phantom Flip 2 designs, and their prices. The leak suggests the price will be significantly cheaper than Samsung's latest offerings.

It feels like only yesterday we saw the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was the first commercially available folding phone. Turns out it wasn't yesterday though and instead it is coming up to almost exactly five years to the day that the original Fold went on sale in South Korea.

The folding phones market is very different these days, and while Samsung might have been first, it certainly hasn't been the last. Its own foldables are their 6th generation, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 having launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July of this year. And now there is plenty of other competition too.

Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Huawei all offer their own take on folding phones these days, and there is the lesser-known brand Tecno as well.

Its Phantom V Fold and Flip lines even cost significantly less than most rivals, with the former revealed at MWC earlier this year and the latter previously in September 2023.

It's about time for some successors then, isn't it?

Certainly in the case of the Phantom V Flip anyway, which is coming up to a year old. And on that note, an image of both the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 has appeared online, giving us a glimpse of what could be on offer and perhaps suggesting Tecno is following in Samsung's footsteps by combining the launch of both its flip and fold phones to release at the same time.

The image comes from SpillSomeBeans (picked up by 9to5Google) and it suggests a big redesign for the Phantom V Flip 2 with a move away from the circular external display found on the Phantom V Flip to a larger screen, perhaps like the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The Phantom V Fold 2 meanwhile, appears to have a revamped design too, offering a bigger camera module and a stylus. Tecno has previously shown off a bezel-less display as a concept, but it isn't clear if that has made its way onto this folding phone from the picture.

In terms of price, and this is where the really good bit comes in, the leaked marketing material for Ghana (where the image comes from) puts the Phantom V Flip 2 at GHS 9,800, which is around £475 or $630, while the Phantom V Fold 2 is marked at GHS 16,550 – the equivalent of £800 or $1,100.

Of course, pricing could change depending on region and there's no release date confirmed for these phones yet either, but as it stands, they could cost significantly less than Samsung's equivalents, and others in the folding market.

It's certainly one to keep an eye out for.