Exciting and different Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 alternative revealed a day early

Tecno will hold a launch event for its new flip phone tomorrow, Friday 22 September 2023, although you won't have to wait until then to see the device itself.

As with a spec list, which leaked a few days ago, revealing images of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G have surfaced online, as part of an early pre-order post on the company's own social media channels.

In addition, a video has appeared showing a hands-on of the device.

Posted on YouTube by @ZakLeMessager, it appears to show a demo version of the forthcoming handset that actually switches on and works. You can see the packaging behind it.

The clip reveals the distinctive porthole-style cover display and even what the handset looks like when unfolded. You can also see how slim it is even when closed.

Also appearing online in the last couple of days was a post by Tecno itself. Its Nigerian branch revealed pre-order details on its X (formerly Twitter) channel.

Not only does it give us official images of the Phantom V Flip but also a potential pre-order deal.

Flipping awesome PHANTOM V Flip Pre-order deal!!This is a work of art that fits in your pocket. Deposit N100,000 & get 2 designer perfumes & up to 70GB free MTN data @MTNNGFor more info, scan the QR code. Ts & Cs apply! #PHANTOMVFlip #FlipYourLifestyle#PerfectinPocket pic.twitter.com/paVzqN5HskSeptember 18, 2023 See more

It seems that if you're willing to place a deposit of 100,000 Nigerian Naira (around £105) you can get yourself two free designer perfumes. It's a strange deal, perhaps, and likely to only be run in Nigeria itself, but it does show that Tecno is looking towards the fashion end of the market for its new device.

According to a tipster (via MySmartPrice), the full price of the Phantom V Flip will be around 549,000 Naira, so that's approximately £570 at today's exchange rate.

We doubt that'll directly translate for the full release in other countries, considering local taxes and economic situations, but it's an indication that the Tecno device could still seriously undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

That currently retails from £1,049, so you could save a bundle with this new alternative.

We'll find out for sure tomorrow when the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G launches in Singapore at 3pm local time, so 8am in the UK and 3am on the US East Coast.