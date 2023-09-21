Exciting and different Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 alternative revealed a day early

Here's the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in all its glory

Tecno Phantom V Flip leak
(Image credit: Tecno)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Tecno will hold a launch event for its new flip phone tomorrow, Friday 22 September 2023, although you won't have to wait until then to see the device itself.

As with a spec list, which leaked a few days ago, revealing images of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G have surfaced online, as part of an early pre-order post on the company's own social media channels.

In addition, a video has appeared showing a hands-on of the device.

Posted on YouTube by @ZakLeMessager, it appears to show a demo version of the forthcoming handset that actually switches on and works. You can see the packaging behind it.

The clip reveals the distinctive porthole-style cover display and even what the handset looks like when unfolded. You can also see how slim it is even when closed.

Also appearing online in the last couple of days was a post by Tecno itself. Its Nigerian branch revealed pre-order details on its X (formerly Twitter) channel.

Not only does it give us official images of the Phantom V Flip but also a potential pre-order deal.

See more

It seems that if you're willing to place a deposit of 100,000 Nigerian Naira (around £105) you can get yourself two free designer perfumes. It's a strange deal, perhaps, and likely to only be run in Nigeria itself, but it does show that Tecno is looking towards the fashion end of the market for its new device.

According to a tipster (via MySmartPrice), the full price of the Phantom V Flip will be around 549,000 Naira, so that's approximately £570 at today's exchange rate.

We doubt that'll directly translate for the full release in other countries, considering local taxes and economic situations, but it's an indication that the Tecno device could still seriously undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

That currently retails from £1,049, so you could save a bundle with this new alternative.

We'll find out for sure tomorrow when the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G launches in Singapore at 3pm local time, so 8am in the UK and 3am on the US East Coast.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest