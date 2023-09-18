Full specs of potential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 killer appear online ahead of launch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tecno's rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will officially launch on 22 September 2023, with plans to introduce the flip phone to a global audience.

T3 has been told of the launch before, by Tecno itself, and now the company has created a microsite on the Indian version of Amazon to tease more pictures and information on the Tecno Phantom V Flip.

"Flip in style" it says on the first marketing post on that site.

But that's not all – a tipster has also released an alleged list of the phone's specifications, which suggest that it could be a great alternative to Samsung's device, and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, if the price is right.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the spec sheet reveals that the Phantom V Flip's inner display will be 6.9-inches and with an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2640). The outer screen sports a much-talked about porthole-style, round display that's 1.32-inch in diameter and with a 466 x 466 resolution.

Both displays are AMOLED.

TECNO PHANTOM V FLIP 5G Spec-sheet [ Detailed] #TecnophantomVflip #Tecno pic.twitter.com/7r1pVSQ9MHSeptember 16, 2023 See more

The leaked list doesn't mention processing, although we've previously heard that it will likely run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset.

That will be supported with 8GB of RAM. There will also be 256GB of internal storage space.

A front 32-megapixel camera will be available for selfies and video calling when the device is open, while a second camera unit housed around the circular external display will be made up of a 64-megapixel main camera and secondary 13-megapixel sensor/lens combo.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip will come with Android 13 pre-installed and be available in three colours, if the leak is genuine. You'll be able to get it in the amusingly named Periwinkle Purple, as well as Film White, and Minimal Black.

Pricing details are yet to be revealed, although we expect Tecno to undercut Samsung and other foldable phone rivals, in much the same way as it already does with its Phantom V Fold device.

That particular handset is approximately $700 cheaper than an equivalent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, so there are signs that the Chinese manufacturer may make its follow-up equally affordable.

We'll find out for sure on 22 September.