There's a good reason why you've lost this Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra feature

Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S-Pen lost some of its features – and it's all your fault.
Samsung has confirmed the features were lost due to low user engagement.
You'd have to have been living under a rock to have missed the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch last week. Rumours had been flowing for a while beforehand, leaving little to the imagination ahead of the event.
Still, the brand managed to leave one surprise for us. At the end of the event, images of a device called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge appeared, sparking interest in what else the brand has to offer.
Still, it's not all good news. Buried within the release was confirmation of one rumour we had heard before the event – that the S-Pen would lose functionality. Now, there's been official word on exactly why that happened.
According to a Twitter post from Michael Fisher – a YouTuber and co-founder of the Clicks keyboard case company – Samsung claimed that less than 1% of users actually made use of the features. We'd say that's a fairly good reason to pull the plug on them, especially when the cost could be put to better use elsewhere.
Still, that's quite an unbelievable figure. The previous generation Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sold just shy of 16 million units according to reports, which would mean less than 160,000 people made use of them.
It's unlikely to be too sorely missed. Besides which, there's a lot to love about the new device aside from the S-Pen features.
Our reviewer praised its slimmer bezels, improved cameras and AI features. Those are likely to be far more appealing to the average user, and should constitute an improvement overall.
It's the latest in a series of high profile Android phone launches which have already been seen in 2025. That includes releases like the Honor Magic 7 Pro, the Oppo Find X8 Pro and the OnePlus 13, which each include unique features and functionality. It's a really good time to be in the market for a new handset.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
