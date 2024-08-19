Stacks of next-gen Android phone designs just got leaked

Quick Summary A range of next-gen Android phone designs have just been unveiled by a respected tech leaker. Those include devices from Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and more.

The market for Android phones is absolutely thriving right now. Over the last few years, more and more manufacturers have brought models to market, offering greater choice for users.

The range of models on offer mean there is something for just about everyone. Whether you're looking for a stylish design like the OnePlus 12 pictured above, or something affordable but with clout, like the CMF Phone 1, there is something for just about anyone on offer.

Now, a host of design renders have been leaked for next-gen devices. That gives us an unprecedented look at just what may be coming in the next few months.

Those come from renowned tech tipster, Digital Chat Station. Up first – and perhaps the most impressive render in the bunch – is the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. Okay, it doesn't exactly wear a name badge, but with the Hasselblad logo in the centre of the camera bump and an alert slider on the side, were fairly certain this is it.

Other images from the leak have even less to go on, though we could be looking at devices from a range of brands. Some have touted another more detailed leak as being the Vivo X200 series handset. That's determined once more via the camera, with the Zeiss logo appearing to sit front and centre there.

The other devices in the leak are much harder to distinguish. Those don't come with any distinctive markings aside from the camera bump and some side panel buttons.

However, that hasn't stopped online commentators from giving it a go. Of the four shown, users have suggested we could be looking at handsets from Redmi, Realme, Iqoo and OnePlus. Those feature a square, circle, squircle and circle camera bump, respectively.

It's hard to define anything further from the sketch-like designs on offer, but one thing is for sure – when new processors arrive from the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek, we are certain to see an influx of enticing new designs hit the market.