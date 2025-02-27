Samsung's tri-fold phone revealed in patent find
Samsung's next folding phone could take things in a new direction
Quick Summary
A patent for a Samsung folding phone has been uncovered, showing a device with two hinges.
Thought to be the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, the patent could have revealed the eventual design of its forthcoming device.
The folding phone market isn’t standing still, with moves beyond the current fold and flip models that dominate the best folding phone options so far. We’ve previously seen Huawei announce a tri-folding phone, but it’s soon to be joined by Samsung.
Samsung is in a great position with its folding phones, dominating sales and preparing to launch 7th-gen handsets in 2025. But details about a tri-folding phone have been eking out, providing a tantalising look at what might be to come.
We’ve already heard that Samsung’s tri-folding phone will be arriving at some point in 2025, perhaps as soon as July, and that it could be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, but now a Samsung patent have been unearthed (via 91mobiles), giving us a closer look at how the device might function.
From the details published on WIPO – the World Intellectual Property Organization – we see that the Samsung phone could feature two hinges, with the volume and power buttons on the top of the device.
The display has previously been suggested as 9.96-inch, with this phone folding out to create a tablet-like experience. Intriguingly, the illustrations suggest that there could be space for the S Pen, suggesting compatibility with Samsung’s stylus and the advanced features that it brings. The external display could be a 6.49-inches.
Back to the folding mechanism and it suggests that one leaf of the phone will fold inside, so that might mean that it’s either open or closed. This is an important point, because Huawei’s device allows to have either one, two or three sections of the display open, where Samsung’s device appears to only offer one or three.
That might mean that it’s slightly less versatile, but as this is a patent, there’s no guarantee that this is what’s actually going to make it to market. Indeed, this patent could be for a future folding phone and not Samsung’s initial launch device as it steps into a larger format.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Samsung is planning to announce the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in 2025 and it looks like it could be joined by an exciting third option, although rumours suggest it might be limited to Korea in its initial launch phase.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on video leaks... briefly
A Spanish hands-on video allegedly showed Samsung's superthin phone before it was pulled
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You can now use a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag with any Android phone, but there's a catch
There's a clever way to get your Galaxy Tag working on other Android phones
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy G Fold could shake up the foldable market forever
This could be a big moment for foldable phones
By Sam Cross Published
-
Your affordable Samsung TV could be getting a massive feature update anytime now
Samsung's premium TVs aren't the only ones getting extra smarts
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
One major Samsung Galaxy S25 upgrade could make all phones better going forward
It's just not clear when rival handsets might get it
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung sneakily confirms its tri-fold phone for release this year – blink and you missed it
A passing reference to a multi-fold device compounds rumours of a new device
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival to get a big boost from a clever Google acquisition
Google is buying HTC's XR division to work on Android XR – the driving force behind Project Moohan
By John McCann Published
-
Extra Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing leak shows new features before launch
Is there anything left to learn?
By Britta O'Boyle Published