Samsung's tri-fold phone could arrive sooner than previously expected
It could be here within a matter of months
Quick Summary
Samsung's tri-fold handset could be here in a matter of months.
That's according to a new report from Korea, which suggests a launch alongside the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
Those of us who enjoy technological innovation love foldable phones. These handsets offer a much larger display by adding a hinge to the middle of a device which can unfurl something twice the size of its physical footprint.
Of course, that was never likely to be the end of the innovation. After being pipped to the post by the Huawei Mate XT, Samsung has been planning to unveil a tri-fold handset. Those feature three panels and two hinges, for an even larger display from a small initial footprint.
Now, it looks as though Samsung's version could launch soon. That's according to a report from Korea's ETNews, which suggests the brand is beginning to procure the necessary components to manufacture the device.
According to the report, the handset could launch alongside successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 later this year. That would make a lot of sense from a consumer perspective, with all of the folding handsets arriving in one go.
The report goes on to suggest that the total internal display will be 9.96-inches, with an external display measuring 6.49-inches. That's roughly the same external size as other book-style foldable handsets from the brand.
"Great," you might be thinking, "I can get my hands on one in just a few short months!"
Well, not quite. The report also suggests that just 200,000 units of the device will be produced. In the tech-sphere, that's basically a limited edition – the last-gen Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to have sold just shy of 16 million, for example.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It cites an unnamed industry insider as having said, “As this is a form factor that is being introduced for the first time, only a small quantity will be produced in some countries, just like when the Fold SE was released last year.”
There's every chance that this could be a release limited to certain markets, then. That's a shame for consumers eager to support the device, though it does make some sense – Samsung clearly wants to test the waters before it commits to a full launch.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Samsung could launch its tri-fold phone later this year – but you won't get one
Samsung is looking to catch up with Huawei in this area
By Sam Cross Published
-
Xiaomi's stunning Samsung Flip rival confirmed for global release
This could be a big deal for foldable phone fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Honor Magic V3 takes the fight to Samsung's Z Fold with these three AI features
Could this be the best foldable phone on the market?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 killer could launch globally sooner than we thought
This could be massive for the foldable phone market
By Sam Cross Published
-
OnePlus Open 2 tipped for major battery boost that'd make every phone better
The next-gen foldable phone could have a gargantuan battery capacity
By Sam Cross Published
-
All Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 colours leaked
There are some interesting options coming for foldable phone fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Want a OnePlus Open 2? You might need to wait a little longer
The OnePlus Open is widely considered the best foldable phone on the market – but its successor may be a way off
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 said to be getting a welcome screen boost
The heavily anticipated foldable phone should get a massive upgrade to please users
By Sam Cross Published