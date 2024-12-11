Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could miss one feature users love on the Z Flip 6

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could make one massive change to the spec sheet. Reports from Korea suggest that the processor could be different.

The world of foldable phones is hotter than every right now. What once was a pipe dream or a rudimentary technology is now fully fledged, with a range of different manufacturers taking a stab at the form.

This year alone, we've seen the Honor Magic V3 unveiled to break its own record as the thinnest foldable on the market. That's in addition to a triumphant return to the segment for Google, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Of course, we can't talk about foldable phones without a nod to Samsung. The Korean brand was one of the first big players to enter the space, and that early entry has retained a lot of loyalty amongst tech enthusiasts.

That might change with the next model, though, with new reports suggesting that a fan favourite on the spec sheet is set to change. It comes from a newspaper in South Korea, which suggests that the Z Flip 7 range will be powered entirely by the Exynos 2500 chip.

Quoting an unnamed senior official at Samsung, the report says, "While it seems difficult to equip the Galaxy S25 series due to a lack of secured supply, it should be feasible to equip the premium models in the Z Flip series.”

For the unaware, the Exynos range of processors are Samsung's in-house chips. They've earned something of a bad reputation thanks to some issues on older Samsung phones they were used in, and that doesn't appear to have dissipated.

Samsung has opted to make use of Snapdragon processors in other devices, which are often regarded as the more premium option for users. Is that really the case, though?

Well, it's hard to say for sure. While older processors have definitely been sub-par, a lot of work has gone into improving that. The current Samsung Galaxy S24 uses the Exynos 2400 in large parts of the world, and it certainly appears to perform well.

It's tough to lose a bad taste, but I think Samsung is going about it the right way. Flip the script on your flagship Android phone, and many would lose the plot unnecessarily. By testing it on the Z Flip models, the brand can earn plaudits with a smaller sample size, and use that to push Exynos to more devices in the future.

It's still a risky move - particularly with the foldable market being so competitive right now - but one that I think we should be applauding.