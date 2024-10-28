Samsung Galaxy phones set to get biggest free upgrade ever

Quick Summary
Samsung's next operating system could be the best one yet, according to one notable insider.
One UI 7 is going to be best enjoyed on a top spec S25 Ultra, too, according to the reports.
When it comes to Android phones, there are some brands which have earned a great deal of respect over time. Those manufacturers have stood the test of time, proving their worth over many generations of products.
Samsung most certainly fits that bill. I can still remember my first Samsung phone – a Samsung Jet S8000 back in the late noughties.
Times have changed since then – and now, they look set to change even further. According to respected Samsung insider, Ice Universe, the upcoming One UI 7 update could be the "biggest improvement" in the brand's history.
That was noted in a post on Twitter, where Ice dived into some of their recommendations for getting the best from the operating system. The post suggests that users should see a significant boost from buying the top-spec version of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. That is said to pack in the most powerful chip, which enables ample memory for the – functionality.
Ice goes on to say that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 – actually known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite – is a "huge improvement" over recent years, and offers strong performance and energy efficiency. That's great news for potential users, and should offer a significant boost over the current Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
It's also worth noting that Ice mentions the new operating system on the current-gen handset is also a significant boost. He states that the One UI 6 OS earns 60 points out of 100, where One UI 7 on the S24 Ultra is worth 85 points.
There's no official word on when we can expect that device, though. We could certainly hazard a guess – Samsung usually launch these devices in the early part of the calendar year, meaning we'd expect to see them around January or February of next year.
