Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a great free software upgrade from the Google Pixel 9

Quick Summary
One of the coolest new Android features has started landing on Samsung handsets.
That will be music to the ears of audiophiles, as the feature brings song recognition capabilities.
If you're a fan of the best Android phones on the market, you're really spoiled right now. New models from a wide range of brands have made the market a really exciting place to be for fans.
We recently saw the launch of the new Google Pixel 9 series, for example. Those devices promise a really intuitive experience, packed with AI and features which are actually usable (if you missed it, here are 5 of my favourites).
Now, one of the most popular features from that launch event is coming to Samsung phones. While Circle to Search won't be news to anyone in that sphere, the new element of that allows users to search for music.
That enables users to identify music playing on device or in the surrounding area. Think of it as a kind of built-in Shazam and you're basically there.
Far from just recognising official tracks, though, the app will also pick up sang or hummed tunes. I'm eager to test this out, as I'm quite sure my atonal drawl would offer a tough test for the system.
It's a great upgrade for users. While it's not a massive leap, it does bring all of your music recognition needs in-house. That will be a benefit for users who don't like to install lots of additional apps on their devices.
One thing it doesn't do, though, is integrate the Now Playing feature. That can be found on Pixel handsets, allowing users to keep a log of all of the music played around them.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
That's a really handy thing to have, and it's something which I'd love to have seen rolled out to more devices. Integrating it with this feature may well have been a great opportunity, but it's not one which has come to fruition.
While the first users of Samsung handsets are seeing this feature on their phone, don't be alarmed if you don't get it right away. The update is being pushed out, but will likely happen in batches over the coming days and weeks.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
5 cool things you may have missed from the Google Pixel 9 launch event
There was so much to pack in!
By Sam Cross Published
-
Google Pixel 9 pre-order deals could include storage upgrades and free Fitbit Premium
Google will reportedly offer some enticing extras
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google Pixel 9 set to get a new weather app
Why does it always rain on me?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Google Pixel 9 handsets could miss this key software upgrade on day one
This last-minute revelation would be a surprising omission for Pixel 9
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 may convince you to upgrade – but not because of Tensor G4
Details of the Google Tensor G4 have leaked and it makes for mixed reading
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL are great looking phones, as new renders prove
This is the cleanest look we've had at the Google Pixel 9 so far
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google officially reveals Pixel 9 Pro feature set – by having a dig at iPhone
A whole world of AI features have been revealed for Pixel 9
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9 prices leak and it's not all good news
Prices and colours bring good news and bad for Pixel 9 buyers
By Chris Hall Published