Samsung accidentally posts its own Galaxy S25 spoilers

Quick summary Samsung has leaked details about One UI 7, via its Spanish website. The new software will bring new features and make its debut on the Galaxy S25 in January 2025.

Samsung has a lot in the works at the moment. The company is preparing to launch its next flagship phone – the Samsung Galaxy S25 – while also working on the next version of its software, One UI 7. The new software is expected to roll-out to older devices after it has made its debut on the Galaxy S25.

There’s currently no launch date for either: the Galaxy S25 is expected at some point in January 2025 and it’s expected to be the first device to get One UI 7. But further One UI 7 details have been hard to come by, because Samsung is months behind previous schedules for launching new software.

Now, the company itself has leaked many of the features that will debut on the Galaxy S25 via its Spanish website. It gave everyone a brief preview of One UI 7 – before it was taken down. The leak was spotted and shared on Twitter, with images captured by Android Authority.

The reveal shows us a number of changes coming to One UI 7, including new icons and notification centre, a new lock screen displaying ongoing activities, as well as more Galaxy AI features.

The One UI 7 beta is expected any day now, with support for Galaxy devices from the last couple of years – but so far there’s no confirmed date.

What new features will land on the Galaxy S25?

Wrapped up in the new software that will arrive with the launch of the Galaxy S25 models are a number of changes. Some of these we’ve seen before and now we have a little more detail on them.

Aside from some of the visual changes that we’ve seen before, there’s going to be a Dynamic Island-type device on the lock screen, that will allow you more access and more control over ongoing activities. This appears at the bottom of the display, rather like exciting lock screen widgets, and a leaked video shows it leafing through timers, recordings and music.

Then we have an expansion to the Galaxy AI features, with more sketch-to-image powers. This was already in One UI 6.1.1, allowing you to sketch an object into an existing image, but now it seems like it offers complete image creation.

The Portrait Studio will let you make changes to your photos using AI, while Live Effects will add depth and perspective to photos – accepting that you’ll get an AI logo on those images so everyone knows you’ve changed them.

Because these images appear to be heading into One UI 7, it’s likely that the Galaxy S25 will introduce new features that we’ve not yet seen or heard about, while older phones getting the new software will benefit from all those things leaked so far.

We wait with bated breath for confirmation of the Galaxy S25 One UI 7 release dates.

