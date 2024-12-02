Samsung accidentally posts its own Galaxy S25 spoilers

Quick summary
Samsung has leaked details about One UI 7, via its Spanish website.
The new software will bring new features and make its debut on the Galaxy S25 in January 2025.
Samsung has a lot in the works at the moment. The company is preparing to launch its next flagship phone – the Samsung Galaxy S25 – while also working on the next version of its software, One UI 7. The new software is expected to roll-out to older devices after it has made its debut on the Galaxy S25.
There’s currently no launch date for either: the Galaxy S25 is expected at some point in January 2025 and it’s expected to be the first device to get One UI 7. But further One UI 7 details have been hard to come by, because Samsung is months behind previous schedules for launching new software.
Now, the company itself has leaked many of the features that will debut on the Galaxy S25 via its Spanish website. It gave everyone a brief preview of One UI 7 – before it was taken down. The leak was spotted and shared on Twitter, with images captured by Android Authority.
Lmaoooo https://t.co/vMHAh2ST3x https://t.co/C3T2RzWPab pic.twitter.com/M2MZupp6nWNovember 29, 2024
The reveal shows us a number of changes coming to One UI 7, including new icons and notification centre, a new lock screen displaying ongoing activities, as well as more Galaxy AI features.
The One UI 7 beta is expected any day now, with support for Galaxy devices from the last couple of years – but so far there’s no confirmed date.
What new features will land on the Galaxy S25?
Wrapped up in the new software that will arrive with the launch of the Galaxy S25 models are a number of changes. Some of these we’ve seen before and now we have a little more detail on them.
Aside from some of the visual changes that we’ve seen before, there’s going to be a Dynamic Island-type device on the lock screen, that will allow you more access and more control over ongoing activities. This appears at the bottom of the display, rather like exciting lock screen widgets, and a leaked video shows it leafing through timers, recordings and music.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Then we have an expansion to the Galaxy AI features, with more sketch-to-image powers. This was already in One UI 6.1.1, allowing you to sketch an object into an existing image, but now it seems like it offers complete image creation.
The Portrait Studio will let you make changes to your photos using AI, while Live Effects will add depth and perspective to photos – accepting that you’ll get an AI logo on those images so everyone knows you’ve changed them.
Because these images appear to be heading into One UI 7, it’s likely that the Galaxy S25 will introduce new features that we’ve not yet seen or heard about, while older phones getting the new software will benefit from all those things leaked so far.
We wait with bated breath for confirmation of the Galaxy S25 One UI 7 release dates.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
A much-loved streaming service is closing down, but not before everyone gets one month for free
Content set to switch to Netflix in January
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Maps is getting its best free update yet and it’s a game-changer
The best traffic warnings are coming to the main Maps app at last
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
This monster 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is less than half price for Cyber Monday – that's crazy!
You can get $1,700 off the Samsung Class S84D OLED at Best Buy right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Samsung Odyssey OLED monitor deal has to be seen to be believed
49-inch, curved, ultra-wide and OLED – it doesn't get any better than this
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung plans to take on Steam Deck and Switch 2 with a unique gaming handheld
Patent suggests Samsung's skill in another area could transform handheld consoles
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Massive Samsung Galaxy upgrade could come from this new camera system
Samsung has developed a new smartphone zoom system that packs its periscope into a much smaller space
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 surprise launch date leaked – could be in your hands in weeks
Pencil the 5 January in your diary
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Why wait for Black Friday? This massive 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is under $550 right now
The monstrous Samsung DU6950 has more than 26% off in an early Black Friday deal
By Rik Henderson Published
-
It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 isn't ready to ditch Exynos just yet
A Samsung Galaxy S25 leak suggests Snapdragon and Exynos could continue in some regions
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung's big free software upgrade could be here next week – with some inspiration from Apple!
Samsung Galaxy phone owners could have a big change coming
By Sam Cross Published