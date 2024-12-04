OnePlus 13 global launch confirmed

Quick summary OnePlus has kicked off the hype-building for the global launch of the OnePlus 13, confirming that the phone is coming, but stopping short of revealing the actual launch date. There is a chance to get your hands on a OnePlus travel kit and other benefits, however.

OnePlus announced its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, in October in China, the first region to get access to this device. Now the hype machine has swung into action to promote the launch of the OnePlus 13 globally – revealing some interesting details.

As OnePlus looks to build excitement for the new device, the company is offering the chance to subscribe, with the chance to win prizes, through a dedicated launch site for the OnePlus 13.

However, the actual date of the OnePlus 13 global launch still remains a mystery.

Timeless craftsmanship refined by precision-driven innovation. Welcome a new era of smartphones with the #OnePlus13Learn more: https://t.co/C3Aik9nZ7y pic.twitter.com/9Ols5maHhKDecember 3, 2024

The pre-launch hype is reminiscent of OnePlus of old, here offering 500 travel kits in each of three drops.

Those who subscribe (which is free) will get access to the travel kit drops on 18 December, 2 January and 6 January, where you’ll be able to get yourself a travel mug, cap and a tech pouch – worth £99 – for just £1.

More importantly, once you’re subscribed, you’ll get access to £30 off the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, as well getting put into the draw for OnePlus’ “adventure calendar”.

Cutting through the marketing hype, this means there’s a chance to win a holiday – where you’ll also get the OnePlus 13 “upon launch”.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of which sounds great if you’re a OnePlus fan, but the actual date of pre-orders is yet to be revealed – we just know that OnePlus has shifted gear into global launch mode.

OnePlus 13 specs and details

The OnePlus 13 will come in three colours – white, black and blue – known as Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse and Midnight Ocean respectively (according to 91mobiles) and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the brand new hardware from Qualcomm.

There’s up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, with a 6.82-inch screen sporting a 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution. It offers adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. There’s a huge 6,000mAh battery, with 100W wired charging, or 50W wireless charging, to keep you going through the day.

This is joined by a trio of 50-megapixel cameras on the back, with 3x optical zoom, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 which all sounds great and could set the OnePlus 13 up as one of the best phones of 2025.

We just wish we knew exactly when it was going to be on sale.