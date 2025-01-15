One Samsung Galaxy S25 model will be missing from Galaxy Unpacked next week

Though we might still get a teaser

Samsung Galaxy S25 leaked poster
(Image credit: Evan Blass)
Britta O'Boyle
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Previous rumours had suggested Samsung might announce a Galaxy S25 Slim model alongside the other S25 devices during Galaxy Unpacked.

However, that speculation has now been squashed. It's now claimed the Slim could launch in May instead.

Samsung has previously confirmed it will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event next week, on 22 January, and the teaser video sparked some speculation that we might see four devices revealed.

Four corners of what look like phones made up the star symbol, which is what Samsung has been using to represent its Galaxy AI offerings. That lead some to believe Samsung could not only show off the Galaxy 25, S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra as expected, but also the much-rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim.

Will we see the Galaxy S25 Slim at Unpacked?

In all honesty, we thought that was unlikely at the time, and now a new report has squashed the idea too.

Tipster Setsuna Digital, picked up by 91Mobiles, claims the Galaxy S25 Slim will instead launch in May. It's possible the timeline could be for China only rather than global, but for now, it does seem like a January announcement with the other S25 devices is improbable.

Samsung did tease the Galaxy Ring during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked before making it available to buy in June. So, there is a chance that Samsung could tease the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside the other three devices this time around, making it available later on. We won't really know that till the day itself.

Previous rumours have suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could measure between 6.1mm and 6.9mm, which would be thinner than the current Galaxy S series devices that start at 7.6mm thick. It might not be quite as slim as the rumoured Apple iPhone 17 Air though, which is rumoured to measure around 5.5mm.

Other reports have suggested the Galaxy S25 Slim will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, supported by 12GB of RAM. It's thought it will have a 6.6-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery, though all of this is of course only rumour for now.

Whether we will see the Galaxy S25 Slim make an appearance at Galaxy Unpacked remains to be seen, but at least we don't have long to wait to find out for sure.

TOPICS
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸