One major Samsung Galaxy S25 upgrade could make all phones better going forward

Quick Summary
Samsung's latest flagship phone has a more durable front screen than ever before, thanks to Corning Gorilla Armor 2.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a new ceramic glass layer that is four times more scratch resistant, as well as being better at handling drops. It could eventually roll out to other brands too.
Samsung recently announced three new flagship phones in the form of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+ and the S25. The phones were revealed during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on 22 January, where the firm also teased the Galaxy S25 edge.
While the designs of the new phones haven't changed dramatically from their predecessors, there have been a few changes that are worth mentioning as one of them could be significant for future devices – even from other manufacturers.
What is Corning Gorilla Armor 2?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – which is the company's top of the range phone – features an upgrade from Corning Gorilla Armor to Corning Gorilla Armor 2. If you were just reading the spec sheet for the differences between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you might not even have batted an eyelid at that change.
But Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 is said to be the industry's first anti-reflective and scratch resistant glass ceramic layer.
As 91Mobiles points out, Corning says that compared to the first generation of the product, it offers enhanced durability and phones that have it are better able to withstand drops on rough surfaces.
In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Armor 2 is said to have survived 2.2-metre drops on concrete-like surfaces, while other glass ceramic materials failed when dropped from half the height.
The Gorilla Armor 2 material is also said to be four times more scratch resistant, whilst also dramatically reducing surface reflections, which in turn enhances display contrast ratio.
It's only the Galaxy S25 Ultra that currently benefits from the Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection, though we hope to see this filter down to other phones in the future.
In terms of other specs, the Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy chipset, has a 6.9-inch screen and has a 5,000mAh battery.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
