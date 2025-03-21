Older Samsung phones than expected are getting Android 15 – here's the complete list

Quick summary Samsung has confirmed a more complete list of devices that will be getting the One UI 7 update. Currently, it doesn't include Galaxy A devices.

One UI 7 is finally scheduled to roll out, after Samsung confirmed the timeline at its World of Samsung event this week.

When we first bought you that news, Samsung only confirmed a few devices for the update, but there have been more added. And some of them come as a pleasant surprise.

While the update will start on 7 April, it’s going to happen in phases. Different regions will get updates at slightly different times. That’s where we’ve learnt the fuller list of Samsung phones getting the One UI 7 update, thanks to Samsung Singapore.

In Singapore, the update will start on 14 April, but it’s the list of devices we’re really interested in, because it includes the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, plus the Galaxy Tab S6. That winds the One UI 7 clock back to 2021.

Here’s the complete list from Samsung:

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Series

Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The thing that’s immediately missing from this list is Galaxy A. Does that mean that Galaxy A models won’t get One UI 7?

It seems unlikely, when there’s talk about the Galaxy A55 getting access to the One UI 7 beta – and that promise of four years of Android OS updates that came with the A55 and older devices, means they should be included.

In fact, devices back to Galaxy A53, A33, A23 and A14, should get the update.

I have asked Samsung for clarity on One UI 7 plans for Galaxy A devices, and will let you know as soon as I get confirmation.

What does One UI 7 bring to Samsung phones?

One UI 7 launched on the Samsung Galaxy S25, introducing a slightly refreshed visual design, with a fresh look to widgets and the home screen. That sees the settings menu with round icons, and a rounder look to things like the Quick Settings too.

The Now Bar is the biggest change, giving lock screen access to currently running apps, as well as the Now Brief. There’s the option to have the Quick Settings and Notifications separated, although it’s simple to switch back to the combined version if you prefer.

There are Galaxy AI features with AI Select and Writing Assist, while you also get a Drawing Assist and Audio Eraser to isolate and remove background noise in video.