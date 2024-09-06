Nothing plans a huge free upgrade for its phones with tonnes of new features

Quick Summary Nothing OS 3.0 is going to bring Android 15 and a range of features to Nothing Phones. There's currently no release date for the new software.

Software updates are always a hot topic and Android 15 is turning out to be hotter than most. For many brands, the launch of a new version of Android means a step-up in its own software version too and for Nothing, that sees a move to Nothing OS 3.0.

That’s going to bring a range of new features to Nothing phones. While Android 15 itself isn’t looking like a huge change this year, there seems to be plenty included with Nothing OS 3.0 as the company continues to refine the experience for its users.

The insights into the new software come thanks to SmartPrix, which got access to what they are calling a “preliminary release”, on the Nothing Phone (2a). That suggests that there might be some changes to the software before it rolls out to your phone.

There’s also no firm timeline on the release date for Nothing OS 3.0. Android 15 is technically good to go, but the software hasn’t yet been pushed to Google’s own Pixel phones, which are usually the first devices to get new software. It seems that Google has delayed the release to optimise for Pixel, but other brands should now be developing their updates for imminent distribution.

What does Nothing OS 3.0 do?

There are a range of new features to look forward to, with a full changelog showing what to expect. That’s going to include refinement to the Quick Settings menu for your shortcuts, a new clock face design, as well as other customisation options – including a reset button to return to the default Nothing design.

There are some tweaks coming to the camera, to allow for more control in depth effects when taking portraits, a boost to low-light performance and a couple of other tweaks.

There are new animations around the user interface, such as at boot up and when unlocking the phone, as well as what looks like a shift away from the dot design in the font that Nothing used since launch.

There’s a little more focus on battery health and charging, with a Charging Assistant so you can see if your phone isn’t charging at the speed you’re expecting, while you also get the partial screen recording feature that’s part of the Android 15 roll out.

So there’s plenty to look forward to in the new release, bringing new features and some visual tweaks that will make your Nothing phone look fresh and ready to face the world with Android 15.

It’s expected that Nothing OS 3.0 will come to all Nothing phone models.