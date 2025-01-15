New Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing images show all phones in close-up detail

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
A couple of new official-looking images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 line-up have appeared online.

These show each of the phones in more detail, plus a new Galaxy AI feature that has never been fully revealed before.

Another day, another big Samsung Galaxy S25 leak – this time a couple of adverts / marketing images have appeared online showing the entire family of flagship phones in even more detail.

A couple of days ago, we got to see the line-up in full, thanks to convincing press renders posted by Evan Blass on his newsletter.

The trusted tech leaker has now followed those up with a couple of very official-looking marketing pics. Blass (AKA evleaks) has a great track record when it comes to leaked images and details, especially when it comes to Samsung's Android phones.

He posts images on his newsletter which you can subscribe to via his Substack page, with the latest two having also been picked up by 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra marketing image leak

(Image credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google))

The first centres on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and shows the bottom right hand corner, plus the camera module and new S Pen.

We can see the new, rounder corners of the premium model, plus the neat, sharp edges that we assume are Titanium wrapped. The bezels also seem thinner than before, which is something we've already heard a few times.

However, as 9to5Google also points out, there's also an additional feature we've not seen before.

On the bottom of the front screen, we can see a One UI 7 / Galaxy AI feature that Samsung is yet to fully announce. The "Now Brief" bar will show you notifications designed specifically for you. It takes information from all of your apps and Galaxy AI summarises and presents important aspects as brief alerts.

It's something Samsung has teased before, but never shown in full. It was also previously known as the "Now Bar" but if these images are genuine, it's actually called "Now Brief".

Samsung Galaxy S25 marketing image leak

(Image credit: Evan Blass (via 9to5Google))

The Samsung Galaxy S25 / S25+ models will look identical save for their size.

The marketing image shows a light variant, plus a dark blue version that is generationally different as the rear colour continues onto each camera lens ring.

We can also see the same "Now Brief" bar at the bottom of the front display.

Other than that, we'll just have to wait for Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday 22 January, from which T3 will be reporting live. Either that or tomorrow's inevitable leak.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

