New Google Messages feature will make millions very happy
It's going to end a serious messaging blight
Quick Summary
Google Messages is getting a killer upgrade to save your inbox.
It's about to be a whole lot easier to report spam directly from your messaging app.
Any person with a phone knows just what a pain spam messages are. Millions of them are sent every day, sitting unopened in the inboxes of the masses.
If you're organised enough, you can go through and unsubscribe from them one by one, but let's face it, there aren't many of us who are doing that. Google has clearly cottoned on to that, and are implementing a solution.
In the Google Messages app – that's the most common default text messaging platform for Android phones – users will soon find a button to make the whole process simpler. As reported by Mishaal Rahman, the app will offer users the option to 'unsubscribe to stop receiving messages'.
Tapping that will offer a further five options – not signed up, too many messages, no longer interested, spam or other – to give some added insight. Apparently, if you select either spam or other, you'll be given some additional options.
I have checked the Google Messages app on my handset, but at the time of writing there was no such feature on offer. Still, I can't wait for it to become more widespread.
For me, there really is no bigger blight than spam messages. They fire through at all hours of the day, attempting to trick you into clicking on dodgy links, clogging up your inbox in the process.
By streamlining the process of reporting these bad actors, users will be empowered to stamp them out more effectively. That should help to combat them on a much wider scale, which can only ever be a good thing.
There's no word on exactly when this feature will roll out to a wider audience. It's currently being rolled out as part of the beta program for users in a very specific set of countries. Still, it's a positive sign, and one I'm really excited to see become more commonplace.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
