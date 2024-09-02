Move over Samsung, the world's first tri-fold phone is coming 10 September

Quick Summary
Huawei has announced a launch event for next week that will more than likely be for its much-leaked tri-fold phone.
The handset is thought to unfold to present a 10-inch tablet-like display.
We've heard rumours and even seen a photo leak of Huawei's prospective tri-fold phone in recent times, now we pretty much know when it'll launch.
The company has announced that it is holding an event on Tuesday 10 September and it is widely thought the "world's first" triple folding handset will be the main star.
The foldable phone market has significantly matured in recent times, with handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold becoming slimmer and more powerful, but Huawei could really up the ante with its next device.
Spotted in the hand of a company executive last month, the handset unfolds twice to present a bigger tablet-like screen than ever before – close to 10-inches, it is claimed.
It also seems to be thin enough for use as a day-to-day smartphone, even with the double-hinged design. We'll find out for sure when the event starts at 14:30 CST next Tuesday. That's the local time to China, where the device will undoubtedly be available first.
A save the date invite was posted by Huawei itself on the Chinese social media network Weibo.
It's likely the event will be streamed live, but in Mandarin, we expect. If you do want to watch it, we'll keep an eye out for a live feed and post it on T3 closer the time. Also make note of the start time in your region as it'll be 07:30 BST in the UK and 02:30 EDT on the US East Coast.
Huawei will almost certainly be the first to fully announce a tri-fold phone but won't be the last. Tecno has confirmed that it's created a rival in the form of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2.
It's only a concept device for now, but also unfolds to reveal a 10-inch inner screen. It's very possible that the brand will release something based on the tech in the coming years.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
