Motorola's next Razr foldable could come with a neat new tech idea

Quick Summary
Motorola has filed a patent for a foldable mobile device with an automatically adjusting hinge based on a user's movements.
The patent was filed online and while it may never see the light of day in a commercially available handset, you never know, especially with the company's owner Lenovo.
We still remember when we first saw Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold folding phone, and what a pivotal moment it was for smartphones. It pushed the boundaries of what we all knew about our favourite rectangular slabs and offered something fresh and exciting.
That was five years ago now though, and folding phones themselves have come along way since that first commercially available device.
They are being continually pushed further, with the latest patent filed by Motorola suggesting some great things could be around the corner for the company's excellent Razr folding phone series.
The patent was spotted 91Mobiles after being filed to the US Patent Application Publication and it appears to be for a folding phone that can adjust the hinge's elevation angle automatically, based on a user's movements.
Titled "Autonomous form factor control of a foldable mobile device", it is said to use Shape Memory Alloys (SMA) first developed by NASA for the hinge, in combination with Linear Resonant Actuators (LRA). This is a motor that can move the hinge in a linear direction (as the name sort of suggests).
The hinge would be made from the SMA material it was suggested, which changes shape when heat is applied. A decent processor will also be required, as the device would need to understand the state of the hinge and the user's movements, so we suspect a little dose of AI will be on board too.
The idea would be that the phone can acknowledge whether you're moving towards it or away from it and adjust the position accordingly, not too dissimilar from software features like Apple's Centre Stage on iPads and MacBooks, Samsung's Auto Zoom on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Amazon's Auto Framing on Echo Show devices. They each keep you in the frame on video calls even if you move around the room. None of these see moving hinges though, of course.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It is worth noting that many patents don't actually see the light of day and remain simply ideas that have been filed in case they materialise into anything concrete.
That said, Motorola is excellent at showing off concepts. At IFA 2024 this year, for example, Lenovo (who owns Motorola) had a laptop with a hinge that automatically rotated the screen as you moved across the room, and the lid could open and close with a voice command too.
Sure, it's not available to buy, but as the company has previously been keen to show off technology ideas in physical devices, we wouldn't be surprised to see this patent materialise into something, even if that's not the next Razr handset but a concept of what could be.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
Cambridge Audio Evo One review: an epic all-in-one music system
Cambridge Audio's walnut-topped all-in-one system is visually unique and sounds stunning
By Mike Lowe Published
-
This is the exact date you should turn your heating on, reveals energy expert
Heat your house while keeping your bills down with these heating tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Motorola ThinkPhone 25 really means business – tough as nails and fully juiced
Also as secure as they come
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola set to launch a surprise extra flip phone
Could we see a cheaper Moto flip phone before the year is out?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Can’t wait for the Pixel 9a? The Moto Edge 50 or Edge 50 Neo could be the phones for you
Moto's new mid-range phones offer compelling specs for the price
By Chris Hall Published
-
New Moto G phones have a rockstar finish for the price-conscious shopper thanks to luscious leather
Moto G55 and G35 look great but come at a low price
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra completely revealed in leaked marketing video – a big change is coming
There could be a significant upgrade coming to the Moto Razr 50 Ultra
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch globally much sooner than expected – brace yourself
Hello Moto!
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 launch date revealed – and it's really soon
Will be available first in China then follow worldwide soon after
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola phone ban hits Europe – is your country affected?
Lenovo and Motorola are reportedly banned from selling phones in a major European country
By Rik Henderson Published