Motorola ThinkPhone to return with several interesting upgrades

Quick Summary Motorola looks set to shake up the midrange phone market next year. That's because reports show the ThinkPhone is coming back, complete with a host of cool upgrades.

While the fight to be crowned the best Android phone on the market is filled with brilliant devices, it's not always applicable. Naturally, these innovative handsets can enjoy a pretty hefty price tag, putting them out of reach of most people.

Fortunately, we're also blessed with a strong midrange category. Spanning the line between these handsets and the best cheap phones on the market, these are often the Goldilocks devices – just right.

Now, new reports suggest that there could be another interesting player in this field in the coming months. That's because the Motorola ThinkPhone could return in 2025 sporting a crop of upgrades.

For starters, the new handset is coming in smaller. The former 6.6-inch display is set to be replaced by a 6.36-inch pOLED panel, offering adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

That smaller display is part of a downsized chassis overall. Coming in at 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm, this handset is set to weigh a measly 171g, too.

With a smaller form also comes a smaller battery. The 5,000mAh cell on older models looks set to shrink down to 4,310mAh, though with a smaller display to power, that shouldn't be a catastrophe. Still, it's so far, so ordinary.

Inside, users can expect to find the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor – that's the same one we saw in the CMF Phone 1. That's set to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with no optionality on that front either.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also said to pack in 68W fast charging, which should help to calm any remaining fears over the quality of the battery life. They're also reported to be including a charger in the box, which is a rarity for the brand these days.

Perhaps the best change, though, comes in the camera. That's expected to stick with a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide, but looks set to ditch the 2MP depth sensor in favour of a 10MP unit with 3x optical zoom.

That should make it much more versatile than others in the midrange segment. A killer camera is the main focus for many consumers, so that should be a big help for sales.

As if all of that wasn't enough, the device is also said to be IP68 water and dust resistance rated, and built to MIL-STD-810H standards. That should make it a pretty hardy design, which is perfect for rugged and adventurous types.