Motorola ThinkPhone 25 really means business – tough as nails and fully juiced

Quick Summary
Motorola has refreshed its business phone range with an all-new ThinkPhone model.
It comes with military-grade durability, top level security features, and 34 hours of battery life – all for £449 in the UK.
As previously rumoured, Motorola has unveiled the latest version of its ThinkPhone handset.
Like former models, the ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola is designed more for business, with a collection of features that make it suitable no matter your line of work.
There is military-grade durability, for example, with MIL-STD 810H certification and the screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The case is also built using Aramid fiber that's claimed to be stronger than steel.
It is water and dustproof too, with IP68 protection meaning it can submerged in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. And it should continue to work in temperatures between -30ºC to 60°C.
Beneath the superhard exterior, the ThinkPhone 25 sports a 6.38-inch Super HD pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
It is still an Android phone at heart and comes with eSIM support to easily switch carriers when needed – such as to a local network when abroad. There's 6GHz Wi-Fi connectivity too.
Another specification aimed at the business user is its battery life. Motorola claims that the device can last up to 34 hours on a single charge.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
You also get a TurboPower 68W charger included in the box to top it up, with a whole day's power available from just 11 minutes on charge.
The charger can also double as a USB-C laptop power brick, reducing clutter in your overnight bag.
Perhaps the final, important feature is security. Motorola promises five years of Android updates and includes ThinKShield, which uses AI to better protect users from malware, phishing and other cybersecurity threats.
The ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola will be available in the UK in mid-October from Vodafone and EE. It'll also be sold SIM-free from November on Motorola's own website, priced at £449.99.
It'll also be available in Europe for €499, and it'll be launched in Australia too, although we're yet to receive pricing details for that region (it's currently around AU$870 at today's exchange rate).
There are no plans to release the phone in the US.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Forget Amazon Prime Day – Walmart's massive Fitbit sale is on and these are our top picks
Save up to $80 on some of Fitbit’s best fitness bands and smartwatches
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: What's improved in Google's latest smartwatch?
How does the Google Pixel Watch 3 compare to its predecessor and what's new?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola ThinkPhone to return with several interesting upgrades
Could this be a new star in the midrange Android phone segment?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Motorola set to launch a surprise extra flip phone
Could we see a cheaper Moto flip phone before the year is out?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Can’t wait for the Pixel 9a? The Moto Edge 50 or Edge 50 Neo could be the phones for you
Moto's new mid-range phones offer compelling specs for the price
By Chris Hall Published
-
New Moto G phones have a rockstar finish for the price-conscious shopper thanks to luscious leather
Moto G55 and G35 look great but come at a low price
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra completely revealed in leaked marketing video – a big change is coming
There could be a significant upgrade coming to the Moto Razr 50 Ultra
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch globally much sooner than expected – brace yourself
Hello Moto!
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola Razr 50 launch date revealed – and it's really soon
Will be available first in China then follow worldwide soon after
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola phone ban hits Europe – is your country affected?
Lenovo and Motorola are reportedly banned from selling phones in a major European country
By Rik Henderson Published