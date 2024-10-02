Motorola ThinkPhone 25 really means business – tough as nails and fully juiced

Quick Summary Motorola has refreshed its business phone range with an all-new ThinkPhone model. It comes with military-grade durability, top level security features, and 34 hours of battery life – all for £449 in the UK.

As previously rumoured, Motorola has unveiled the latest version of its ThinkPhone handset.

Like former models, the ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola is designed more for business, with a collection of features that make it suitable no matter your line of work.

There is military-grade durability, for example, with MIL-STD 810H certification and the screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The case is also built using Aramid fiber that's claimed to be stronger than steel.

(Image credit: Motorola)

It is water and dustproof too, with IP68 protection meaning it can submerged in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. And it should continue to work in temperatures between -30ºC to 60°C.

Beneath the superhard exterior, the ThinkPhone 25 sports a 6.38-inch Super HD pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is still an Android phone at heart and comes with eSIM support to easily switch carriers when needed – such as to a local network when abroad. There's 6GHz Wi-Fi connectivity too.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Another specification aimed at the business user is its battery life. Motorola claims that the device can last up to 34 hours on a single charge.

You also get a TurboPower 68W charger included in the box to top it up, with a whole day's power available from just 11 minutes on charge.

The charger can also double as a USB-C laptop power brick, reducing clutter in your overnight bag.

Perhaps the final, important feature is security. Motorola promises five years of Android updates and includes ThinKShield, which uses AI to better protect users from malware, phishing and other cybersecurity threats.

The ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola will be available in the UK in mid-October from Vodafone and EE. It'll also be sold SIM-free from November on Motorola's own website, priced at £449.99.

It'll also be available in Europe for €499, and it'll be launched in Australia too, although we're yet to receive pricing details for that region (it's currently around AU$870 at today's exchange rate).

There are no plans to release the phone in the US.