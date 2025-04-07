Launch date for new Nothing phone confirmed – and it's not the only new product

Quick Summary The launch date for the CMF Phone 2 Pro has been announced. And we aren't just getting a new phone, either...

Fans of Android phones have already had a great start to the year. We've seen countless seriously impressive handsets hit the market, showcasing the evolution of the form across the board.

Still, one area which has stood out among a strong crowd is the fight to be crowned best cheap phone. Budget handsets are just getting better and better, making it easier than ever to spend less of you hard-earned cash to snag a great phone.

Two such examples include the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, which were released last month to positive reception. Now, the brands even-more-budget-conscious offering has a new handset coming – and we know exactly when.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro – yes, the Pro is new, we'll come back to that later – will be officially launched on the 28th of April at 2pm BST. That's the follow up to the ever popular CMF Phone 1 – a sub-£250 handset which defies its miniscule price tag with impressive performance.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

As mentioned above, the 'Pro' moniker is something new for the brand. There's no mention of a base model CMF Phone 2, either, suggesting that the three-camera variant we've seen in recent leaks is designed to sit alongside its predecessor more than replacing it.

That's not unusual for Nothing. The brand has often sought to integrate new products alongside its older offerings, rather than marketing them as replacements.

It's not just the new phone arriving, either. The brand is also bring a trio of new earbuds to market. Those are named the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

We don't know anything more than the naming for these products, but it's not hard to make assumptions based on where those names are used elsewhere in the range. The Buds 2a, for example, are likely to be an even more budget-friendly option – I can only assume they'll be literally giving them away.

Buds 2 Plus is a little harder to pin down. The Plus naming convention has only been used on the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. That model was virtually unchanged from the regular Phone (2a), aside from a new processor. It's unlikely to mean that here, which leaves at least one mystery for the launch event itself.