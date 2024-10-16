Google’s Pixel Drop brings great free updates for your Pixel phone, new or old

Quick Summary
The Pixel Drop for October 2024 is rolling out now with useful new features and improvements for Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onwards.
It's part of the general Android 15 rollout, which has also now started.
Google has launched the October Pixel Drop, a free update to Pixel phones, watches and the Pixel Tablet. And this month's drop is a big one, with new features for newer Pixels and some worthwhile updates for older ones too.
The full details are online on the Google blog. Here are the highlights.
What new features are in the October 2024 Pixel Drop?
Audio Magic Eraser is now available for the Pixel 8 phone and newer. Like its photographic equivalent it removes unwanted bits from your media, in this case sounds on your video recordings. You can remove unwanted sounds or reduce their volume, and you can also identify and boost voice sounds.
Underwater photography is for the Pixel 9 range only, with improved underwater photos and videos with richer, more accurate colours.
Astrophotography has been updated for Pixel 6 phones onwards, although it's only partly rolled out so far: Google says that "You’ll soon be able to access the astrophotography feature in the Night Sight slider."
The Thermometer app in the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL has been improved and now uses your phone's camera to help you more accurately target the item or items you want to measure. Simply point the camera at whatever you want to measure and it'll display the live results on screen. You can save those results to access them later.
The Pixel Weather App is now available for many more Pixel phones: it's coming to the Pixel 6 onwards. And in some countries, including the UK, it now has a pollen tracker so you can see whether you'll need to bust out the Benadryl or pack some Piriton before venturing outside.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Last but not least, there's an easier way to discover Pixel widgets on the Pixel 6 or later. When you long-press the Home Screen to customise it, you'll now see recommended categories of widgets that you can preview before adding to your layout.
There are lots of other enhancements including improved call screening in the UK; theft protection tools; improved privacy as part of Android 15 and context-aware vibration intensity for your ringtones, notifications and alerts for the Pixel 7 or newer. All the new features are rolling out now and should arrive on your Pixel imminently.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Xbox's next free update will be a genuine game-changer
Your Xbox Series X/S game library is about to get interesting
By Rik Henderson Published
-
A stretchologist says these are the three moves we should be doing everyday for better posture
They'll take you no more than 10 minutes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google TV Streamer’s best feature is coming to your Chromecast
Chromecast with Google TV can now deliver Google's smart home controls
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Google could be tearing up its copy book for the Pixel 9a
The next affordable Pixel phone might launch sooner than expected
By Chris Hall Published
-
Your Philips, Sony or Panasonic smart TV gets some powerful new features for free
The Google TV Streamer isn't the only one having all the fun
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Gmail gets a great free update to help you organise your life
Never miss an important email again (as long as they are within four categories)
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: What's improved in Google's latest smartwatch?
How does the Google Pixel Watch 3 compare to its predecessor and what's new?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Your Chromebook is getting a major AI upgrade for free
New features are coming soon to Chromebook and Chromebook Plus
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 review: super smartwatch for Android users
Third time is a charm for Google's Pixel Watch 3 with design improvements and feature additions that make it a great smartwatch
By Britta O'Boyle Published