Google Pixel 9a reportedly coming with a stack of freebies

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon and a new leak has provided some insight into the free services that it will come with. The leak suggests you'll get free access to YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium and Google One for a limited time.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon, with shipping said to start on 26 March. But, the affordable cousin of the Pixel 9 phones won’t just be about the great camera on the back, it’s reportedly going to bundle in a range of free services too.

According to details from Android Headlines, the new Pixel phone could come with YouTube Premium for three months. That should increase the appeal for younger users who the Pixel 9a is aimed at. But then, it will also give you Fitbit Premium for six months, as well as Google One 100GB for three months.

What is less likely to be offered is free access to the AI Premium Google One plan, which also includes access to Gemini Advanced. That was something that was bundled with the Pixel 9 Pro models, but hasn't been mentioned in the report.

It’s also worth noting that the subscriptions are limited, giving you the chance to test some of Google’s services, but without the benefit of a full year of use. The storage offering is a little odd, because what are you going to do after three months of expanded 100GB storage? You’re either going to have to pay, or move everything to another online storage option, if you actually use it.

What to expect from the Google Pixel 9a

Regular as clockwork, we’re going to see Google launch a more affordable device to complement the Pixel 9 models already out there. It’s launching a little earlier than expected in 2025, with Google moving its timeframe forward, and while a launch date hasn’t been confirmed, we’re expecting it to appear in the middle of March.

The phone will have a flat design, losing the pronounced camera housing that has graced the last few generations of Pixel phones, so it will have a sleeker appearance if leaks are to be believed.

The Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 hardware, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The battery should come in at 5,100mAh, with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

The display is said to be 6.2-inches with a 2,700 nits brightness, while the camera should offer a 48-megapixel main sensor supported by an ultra-wide camera.

The price is expected to come in at $499, which we think will translate to £499 in the UK and AU$849 down under.