Google Pixel 9a reportedly coming with a stack of freebies
Google’s new Pixel 9a could come with a few somethings to sweeten the deal
Quick Summary
The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon and a new leak has provided some insight into the free services that it will come with.
The leak suggests you'll get free access to YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium and Google One for a limited time.
The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon, with shipping said to start on 26 March. But, the affordable cousin of the Pixel 9 phones won’t just be about the great camera on the back, it’s reportedly going to bundle in a range of free services too.
According to details from Android Headlines, the new Pixel phone could come with YouTube Premium for three months. That should increase the appeal for younger users who the Pixel 9a is aimed at. But then, it will also give you Fitbit Premium for six months, as well as Google One 100GB for three months.
What is less likely to be offered is free access to the AI Premium Google One plan, which also includes access to Gemini Advanced. That was something that was bundled with the Pixel 9 Pro models, but hasn't been mentioned in the report.
It’s also worth noting that the subscriptions are limited, giving you the chance to test some of Google’s services, but without the benefit of a full year of use. The storage offering is a little odd, because what are you going to do after three months of expanded 100GB storage? You’re either going to have to pay, or move everything to another online storage option, if you actually use it.
What to expect from the Google Pixel 9a
Regular as clockwork, we’re going to see Google launch a more affordable device to complement the Pixel 9 models already out there. It’s launching a little earlier than expected in 2025, with Google moving its timeframe forward, and while a launch date hasn’t been confirmed, we’re expecting it to appear in the middle of March.
The phone will have a flat design, losing the pronounced camera housing that has graced the last few generations of Pixel phones, so it will have a sleeker appearance if leaks are to be believed.
The Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 hardware, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The battery should come in at 5,100mAh, with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The display is said to be 6.2-inches with a 2,700 nits brightness, while the camera should offer a 48-megapixel main sensor supported by an ultra-wide camera.
The price is expected to come in at $499, which we think will translate to £499 in the UK and AU$849 down under.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This smart tracking device has something Apple's AirTag can't match – and it's very affordable too
Kickstarter project could shake up the Find My market
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Nvidia Shield TV gets its biggest free experience update in years
Nvidia continues to support its Android TV streaming box, which is still one of the best around
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Pixel 9a could be imminent as documents found online
This would make the device's launch two months early
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google TV gets a new AI-powered feature update, but it's not for everyone
Your Google TV box or Chromecast might have received a new feature update – here's what it does
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival to get a big boost from a clever Google acquisition
Google is buying HTC's XR division to work on Android XR – the driving force behind Project Moohan
By John McCann Published
-
Yes, there really is a Google Pixel 11 rumour already
Details about Google's next-next-generation handset have surfaced online
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Chrome and Android getting a ground-breaking free audio upgrade
Google's rival to Dolby Atmos and Apple Spatial Audio is coming to mobile platforms too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Android 16 tipped for great new feature tablet owners will love
Android 16 could supercharge your tablet use with this new feature
By Chris Hall Published
-
Android XR to debut on all-new Apple Vision Pro rival from Samsung
Android XR will underpin future mixed reality experiences on headsets and glasses
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9a exposed – major leak reveals specs, price and more
Google’s affordable Pixel phone for 2025 shares all
By Chris Hall Published