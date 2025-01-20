Forget the S25 – Samsung Galaxy S26 is tipped for a seismic new tech upgrade

Quick Summary Samsung could introduce a substantial upgrade for its S26 handset. That comes in the form of an updated battery, which uses silicon-carbon technology.

It has already been an interesting few weeks for lovers of the best Android phones out there. We've seen a number of high profile releases peppered throughout early 2025, bringing the best news technology to the table.

Still, there's one release which everyone is waiting for. The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is set to arrive this week, with a launch event scheduled to take place on Wednesday in San Jose, California.

But before those devices have even been unveiled, we're hearing rumours of a major upgrade due on the Samsung Galaxy S26 devices. That would see silicon-carbon battery technology employed – and could be a huge benefit for users.

The reports come from a Twitter user called Jukanlosreve, who cites Ice Universe – a very highly regarded Samsung insider – among their sources. That gives the rumours some credence, with people generally believed to be in the know behind them.

What are the benefits of a silicon-carbon battery?

So, why is this good news for fans of Samsung phones? Well, in essence, silicon-carbon batteries are more efficient and safer.

The technology offers a higher energy density than the traditional lithium-ion cells. That allows for higher battery capacity in the same volume, meaning we can expect bigger batteries without the need to grow the chassis size.

They're also less prone to overheating. That's a good thing all around – though it's something which is likely to be especially pertinent for Samsung, after some of the historic battery issues the brand has had.

Obviously being this far from the anticipated launch of the device, it's hard to say anything with real certainty. Still, it's an exciting prospect, and one which could help Samsung to cement a place among the upper echelons of the phone world for the foreseeable future. We'll certainly be keeping a close eye on this.