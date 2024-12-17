Nothing Clone (1) – rival Android phone is a dead ringer

Quick Summary Doogee has launched a new phone that seems to take a fair amount of inspiration from the Nothing Phone. It has LED light strips on the rear, allowing notifications and other interactions.

There’s no mistaking a Nothing Phone when you see one. The company has taken a bold approach to design, using what it calls the Glyph Interface on the rear of the phone comprised of a range LED strips. These provide something eye-catching that’s unlike anything else you’ll find.

Until now that is. They say that plagiarism is the sincerest form of flattery and in the Doogee Blade GT, the Nothing Phone has found a fan.

Doogee has seen fit to equip the Blade GT with a unique set of LED strips on the rear of the phone. On the phone’s website, the manufacturer claims that “Doogee Blade GT stands apart from every generic phone on the market” – except for the Nothing phone that inspired it, we assume.

(Image credit: Doogee)

Diving into the details, Doogee explains that this is the first rugged phone to come with a “Light Elf”. I’ve been writing about smartphones for well over a decade and I’m scratching my head with this one. I can’t begin to fathom what the Elf is, or what it’s supposed to be. I’m hoping it has something to do with the hit Christmas movie, but I sincerely doubt it.

Elsewhere the company details how the lights will work with music, saying “When the music volume is low each loop strip is less bright and flashes slower. As the volume increases, the brightness of the corresponding loop strip increases and fiashes [sic] faster, which can be briefly fully iluminated [sic] or intensely flashing when encountering special sound effects such as heavy bass, drum beats, etc.”

It's basically the same as the Glyph Interface on Nothing’s phones, allowing for funny patterns, notifications and reactions to various actions on the phone.

Moving on there’s a 6.72-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 for power, a 5,500mAh battery with 18W charging, a 48-megapixel main camera and some AI functions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Doogee Blade GT will come in Flowing Light Silver or Moon Shadow Black colours, all for the princely sum of £284.41.

So, there you have it: Nothing’s Glyph Interface is no longer unique and those looking to buy an Android phone with light strips on the rear really do have choices. Will you opt for the one with the Light Elf?