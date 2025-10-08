Amazon's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 deal is good – but I've found one which is even better

Big sales events like the autumn edition of Amazon Prime Day are the perfect time to buy new tech. We often see some really crazy deals, bringing previously unaffordable goodies to new, low price points.

One deal which has continued to crop up on my Amazon account is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. It's no surprise – I'm something of a foldable phone fanboy – but I won't be buying it as I've found an even better deal elsewhere.

That comes from Mobiles.co.uk – a site which offers some real bargains on phone contracts. I've personally used them in the past, as I often find they have better deals than elsewhere on the market, while also being really transparent about costs involved.

That's exactly what happened here. Currently, Amazon has slashed the price of the device, which means you can buy it outright for £899. But Mobiles.co.uk are offering the same handset on an ID Mobile SIM for a total cost of £884.76 – and that includes all of your texts, calls and data.

That consists of a £129 upfront cost, as well as a £29.99 monthly payment over 24 months. It's worth noting that the cost rises each April, with the updated pricing clearly displayed on the site.

For that, you're getting 100GB of data, as well as unlimited texts and calls. It's a sweet package, and one which should be more than enough for even the most data-hungry users.

ID Mobile offers a rollover function, too, meaning you won't miss out on any data you don't use from one month to the next, and allows for roaming in 50 destinations worldwide.

It also enjoys 99% coverage across the UK, making use of the Three network. Having personally used the network for the last five years, I can attest to its quality – I rarely see blackouts or drops in quality.