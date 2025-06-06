Amazing summer gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

Game-changing kit to max your time in the great outdoors, whether you're bathing at the beach, camping out the back of your car, or chilling in the back yard

The latest issue of T3 magazine
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in News

The new issue of T3 is here, and it's time to embrace the sunshine! Our ultimate summer tech guide will show you how to maximise your time in the great outdoors with the best summer gadgets. We've covered all the possible summer scenarios, whether you're at the beach, having a picnic in the countryside, or on a hike.

Plus, keep your garden looking trim while you put your feet up with the best next-gen robot lawn mowers on test; check out how to clean up your tech spend with the eco gear guide; and now that it's here, we've got 5 reasons to buy the Switch 2.

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Amazing summer gadgets – glorious kit to max your time in the great outdoors, from garden soirées to countryside picnics.
  • Samsung S95F ratedThe flagship OLED TV to own right now – we discover just how good it is (and it is good)
  • The eco gear guide – find out how to clean up your tech spend
  • The best next-gen robot lawn mowers on test – make your garden look immaculate without the effort this summer
  • Workout from home – smart options for getting shredded at lunch
  • Six superb noise-cancelling headphones tested – silence plane journeys and make your music sound superlative
  • 5 reasons to buy the Switch 2 – plus the best upgrades for it

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.

T3 Magazine

T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.  You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more.  We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸