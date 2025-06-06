Amazing summer gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and it's time to embrace the sunshine! Our ultimate summer tech guide will show you how to maximise your time in the great outdoors with the best summer gadgets. We've covered all the possible summer scenarios, whether you're at the beach, having a picnic in the countryside, or on a hike.

Plus, keep your garden looking trim while you put your feet up with the best next-gen robot lawn mowers on test; check out how to clean up your tech spend with the eco gear guide; and now that it's here, we've got 5 reasons to buy the Switch 2.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Amazing summer gadgets – glorious kit to max your time in the great outdoors, from garden soirées to countryside picnics.

– glorious kit to max your time in the great outdoors, from garden soirées to countryside picnics. Samsung S95F rated –The flagship OLED TV to own right now – we discover just how good it is (and it is good)

–The flagship OLED TV to own right now – we discover just how good it is (and it is good) The eco gear guide – find out how to clean up your tech spend

– find out how to clean up your tech spend The best next-gen robot lawn mowers on test – make your garden look immaculate without the effort this summer

– make your garden look immaculate without the effort this summer Workout from home – smart options for getting shredded at lunch

– smart options for getting shredded at lunch Six superb noise-cancelling headphones tested – silence plane journeys and make your music sound superlative

– silence plane journeys and make your music sound superlative 5 reasons to buy the Switch 2 – plus the best upgrades for it

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.