This underrated 55-inch 4K TV deal is where I'd put my money

When it comes to the Prime Day Big Deal Days sale, there's no shortage of TV deals to be had, so it can be difficult to know where to put your money. There are budget Fire TV options, big screen monsters and even short throw projectors as an alternative.

For the majority of families though, a 55-inch TV is about right for your living room, and a simple upgrade to a 4K model will make the biggest difference to your viewing experience – provided you're able to stream 4K content, that is.

That's why this TCL TV caught my eye. The V6BK is a 2024 model and features 4K HDR, Dolby Audio sound and an Android TV operating system to connect to all of your streaming packages. It's a simple all-in-one package and the 55-inch version costs just under £272.

Should you fancy something bigger, you can pick up the 65-inch model for under £405, and the 75-inch model for less than £600. Now it's worth noting that these prices aren't a huge saving on what the TVs normally sell for. In fact, you've been able to get them around this price for some time. However, it's still a great price for what you get.