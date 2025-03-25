This Samsung TV looks like a brilliant Spring deal thanks to huge cut

If you're looking to get yourself one of the best TVs on the market, there's no way you haven't already looked into the myriad sets offered by South Korean giant Samsung. It makes some absolutely terrific displays, with a range of screen types, and finding steep discounts on any of them is pretty rare.

With Amazon's Spring Sale now in full swing, though, a really welcome price cut has just been applied to a very impressive mid-range Samsung TV – the QN88D, which isn't a flagship but still boasts many of the features that you'd like to see for top-class home viewing. Right now, UK shoppers can get £250 off it, while stocks and the sale last.

Samsung QN88D 65-inch Neo QLED TV
Samsung QN88D 65-inch Neo QLED TV: was £1,399 now £1,044 at Amazon

This is a lot of TV for that money, a 65-inch display with exemplary brightness and colour accuracy. It would be fit to grace almost any living room, frankly.

View Deal

The Neo QLED tech that the TV brings is from Samsung's 2024 lineup, which means it's still impressively cutting-edge. After all, 2025 TVs are still only just starting to trickle through to be available to buy, making this a great time to pick up one of last year's hits.

If you're a gamer, you'll find a lot to love in the QN88D, too – it offers full VRR (variable refresh rate) capabilities at 4K resolution and up to 120Hz, which means that anything your PS5 Pro can throw at it will look as good as possible. In fact, with HDMI 2.2 on board, it's more futureproof than a whole heap of the competition.

User reviews also suggest that it has sound quality to punch above its weight, making this look like a really smart buy while the sale price is still live. In theory, that could last through to Monday, but with stock always an unknown, you might want to move more quickly to ensure you don't miss out!

