This Samsung TV looks like a brilliant Spring deal thanks to huge cut
Samsung's sets don't often get discounts
If you're looking to get yourself one of the best TVs on the market, there's no way you haven't already looked into the myriad sets offered by South Korean giant Samsung. It makes some absolutely terrific displays, with a range of screen types, and finding steep discounts on any of them is pretty rare.
With Amazon's Spring Sale now in full swing, though, a really welcome price cut has just been applied to a very impressive mid-range Samsung TV – the QN88D, which isn't a flagship but still boasts many of the features that you'd like to see for top-class home viewing. Right now, UK shoppers can get £250 off it, while stocks and the sale last.
This is a lot of TV for that money, a 65-inch display with exemplary brightness and colour accuracy. It would be fit to grace almost any living room, frankly.
The Neo QLED tech that the TV brings is from Samsung's 2024 lineup, which means it's still impressively cutting-edge. After all, 2025 TVs are still only just starting to trickle through to be available to buy, making this a great time to pick up one of last year's hits.
If you're a gamer, you'll find a lot to love in the QN88D, too – it offers full VRR (variable refresh rate) capabilities at 4K resolution and up to 120Hz, which means that anything your PS5 Pro can throw at it will look as good as possible. In fact, with HDMI 2.2 on board, it's more futureproof than a whole heap of the competition.
User reviews also suggest that it has sound quality to punch above its weight, making this look like a really smart buy while the sale price is still live. In theory, that could last through to Monday, but with stock always an unknown, you might want to move more quickly to ensure you don't miss out!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
FiiO's latest earbuds sport more quality drivers than an F1 season
These flagship IEMs boast three kinds of drivers in clever combination
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
GoPro's latest flagship action cam just got a major price cut in Amazon's spring sale deal
You can pick up the Hero 13 Black with almost 20% off
By Lee Bell Published
-
I've always been an iPhone user, but this Black Friday deal has me tempted to swap
A chunky reduction on a phenomenal phone
By Max Freeman-Mills Published