This might be the best-value Windows laptop deal you see all Black Friday

My game this Black Friday isn't to mislead anyone – so here's my full disclosure: I'm not a habitual Windows user and haven't been for some time. Don't get me wrong, my gaming PC has Windows installed, but my everyday work laptop very much doesn't, since it's a MacBook Pro.

However, I test enough gaming laptops to be very much up to date with what's going on in Windows land, and that means I'm one of the many keeping an eye out for good laptop deals while Black Friday rages like a storm online. I think I've just found one of the best, too, bringing a really slick laptop down to a distinctly mid-range price.

Save £294.90 Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was £699 now £404.10 at very.co.uk Samsung's laptop is a slimline beauty, with great features and all the latest AI options available to you – getting it just over £400 (with checkout code FLASH10) feels like a terrific bit of business if you're on the lookout for a new machine that can do a bit of everything.

To reiterate, if you want to get that final price of £404.10 you're going to need to use the Very discount code FLASH10 while you checkout. It's a code that's live across a smattering of tech deals, but very much isn't applicable to everything I've seen on the site in the last few days.

It's a boon, though, because it helps to take what's already a really good deal into superb territory, getting you a laptop that honestly should feel like a genuine MacBook Air competitor for a fraction of the cost.

Obviously, £400 still isn't chump change, but it's extremely fair for a machine with a lovely 15.6-inch screen powered by the impressive Snapdragon X Plus. Qualcomm's chips are powering more and more laptops now, so you could be part of the new wave by getting on things early.